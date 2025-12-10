Um, this new film lets you have a filthy peek at one of the cast if you show your cinema ticket

2 hours ago

There’s a remake coming out for the classic Christmas horror movie Silent Night, Deadly Night. It’s been a big franchise for a while but this reboot is going all out – and that includes with the marketing. Silent Night, Deadly Night is going all out with its guerrilla marketing scheme and that now apparently includes playing up to a poster that claims you’ll get a sneaky sexy and very kinky peek at a body part of the lead actor if you show the film’s Twitter account the proof of your cinema ticket. Silent Night, Deadly Night is being freaky with feet guys and I’m unsure how to handle this information.

Is this actually for real?

the marketing for silent night deadly night is absolutely insane??? pic.twitter.com/AAMbpWqZd3 — 🔪 audra/quinn❓ (@carouselshotgun) December 9, 2025

Erm, sort of! Basically, a tweet started going round with a poster claiming that Silent Night, Deadly Night will show you the feet of lead actor Rohan Campbell if you prove that you’ve bought a cinema ticket for the film. This is wild of course and I thought and still continue to think this was just nonsense made up for Twitter. UNTIL…

DM your tix 🎫 x 🦶🏼 https://t.co/ykG19pVVmF — Silent Night Deadly Night (@sndnmovie) December 9, 2025

The official Silent Night Deadly Night Twitter account suddenly quoted the poster and played up to the whole thing which is absolutely killing me off. Until I looked even deeper and confirmed on the film’s official Instagram that they are actually going there and will DM you some feet if you so desire them. This is wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT (@sndnmovie)

Do I dare try? I kind of want to see. For research and serious journalist purposes of course and not for any other reason at all.

If you’re intrigued, the feet in question belong to Rohan Campbell who’s well known for being the fella in the Taste music video with Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega. He also has had big roles in The 100, The Hardy Boys and Halloween Ends. I’ve never seen this tactic before when flogging film tickets but if you want some feet with your Silent Night, Deadly Night then you know where to go this festive period.

