The Tab
Silent Night deadly Night feet

Um, this new film lets you have a filthy peek at one of the cast if you show your cinema ticket

I know it’s a Christmas horror film but this marketing is TOO FAR

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

There’s a remake coming out for the classic Christmas horror movie Silent Night, Deadly Night. It’s been a big franchise for a while but this reboot is going all out – and that includes with the marketing. Silent Night, Deadly Night is going all out with its guerrilla marketing scheme and that now apparently includes playing up to a poster that claims you’ll get a sneaky sexy and very kinky peek at a body part of the lead actor if you show the film’s Twitter account the proof of your cinema ticket. Silent Night, Deadly Night is being freaky with feet guys and I’m unsure how to handle this information.

Is this actually for real? 

Erm, sort of! Basically, a tweet started going round with a poster claiming that Silent Night, Deadly Night will show you the feet of lead actor Rohan Campbell if you prove that you’ve bought a cinema ticket for the film. This is wild of course and I thought and still continue to think this was just nonsense made up for Twitter. UNTIL…

The official Silent Night Deadly Night Twitter account suddenly quoted the poster and played up to the whole thing which is absolutely killing me off. Until I looked even deeper and confirmed on the film’s official Instagram that they are actually going there and will DM you some feet if you so desire them. This is wild.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

the university of oxford university of manchester and newcastle university with medals for their ofs tef ratings

The absolute worst four Russell Group unis, according to the Office for Students’ ratings

Do I dare try? I kind of want to see. For research and serious journalist purposes of course and not for any other reason at all.

If you’re intrigued, the feet in question belong to Rohan Campbell who’s well known for being the fella in the Taste music video with Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega. He also has had big roles in The 100, The Hardy Boys and Halloween Ends. I’ve never seen this tactic before when flogging film tickets but if you want some feet with your Silent Night, Deadly Night then you know where to go this festive period.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Christmas Film Horror
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

So, why did 50 Cent make a documentary about Diddy? Here’s the real reason

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Latest

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

Silent Night deadly Night feet

Um, this new film lets you have a filthy peek at one of the cast if you show your cinema ticket

Harrison Brocklehurst

I know it’s a Christmas horror film but this marketing is TOO FAR

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

Silent Night deadly Night feet

Um, this new film lets you have a filthy peek at one of the cast if you show your cinema ticket

Harrison Brocklehurst

I know it’s a Christmas horror film but this marketing is TOO FAR