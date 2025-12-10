‘I have passed away’: MAFS Australia’s Dave in shock after hearing about his own death on TikTok

2 hours ago

MAFS Australia’s Dave Hand is the latest in a long line of Celebrity death announcements, with TikTok being flooded with video after video about a “tragic accident.”

Dave was married to Jamie Marinos on the most recent season of MAFS Australia, but as we know, they’re relationship broke down in the final weeks of the experiment. They ultimately decided to split, with Jamie seemingly moving on with another groom, Eliot. She later confirmed they were just friends.

We haven’t heard much from Dave since the season finished airing, but now, TikTok has been flooded with videos claiming he passed away this year. There are literally dozens upon dozens of videos on the app, with most of them featuring an AI-generated voice speaking about his time on MAFS, his relationship with Jamie, and his subsequent passing. One video claimed he was involved in a “tragic accident” in his car.

MAFS Australia’s Dave has refuted his death – he’s very much alive and kicking

Following the viral videos, Dave posted on Instagram from beyond the grave. Just kidding, he’s absolutely fine, albeit very confused.

“Unfortunately guys, I have passed away. TikTok said I am dead,” he said as the videos of his death played behind him. “I am not dead. I had to wake up and go to work today unfortunately… I don’t know what the f**k is going on.”

He also joked that the AI videos had “done me dirty”, adding: “Well, I’m going to work now. Bye.”

He then reposted Jonah Hill’s “You’re dead” poetry slam from 22 Jump Street.

Strangely, Australia’s Dave is not the only MAFS star to have had death hoaxes about them on TikTok. One search brought up obituaries for Ross McCarthy, Kieran Chapman, Caspar Todd, Ryan Livesey, Adam Nightingale, Eve Reid, Stephen Nolson, and Kirsten Grimes. All of these people are very much alive.

It might be one of the oddest trends on TikTok right now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok