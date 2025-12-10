The Tab
Dave Hand

‘I have passed away’: MAFS Australia’s Dave in shock after hearing about his own death on TikTok

One TikTok claimed it was a car accident

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

MAFS Australia’s Dave Hand is the latest in a long line of Celebrity death announcements, with TikTok being flooded with video after video about a “tragic accident.”

Dave was married to Jamie Marinos on the most recent season of MAFS Australia, but as we know, they’re relationship broke down in the final weeks of the experiment. They ultimately decided to split, with Jamie seemingly moving on with another groom, Eliot. She later confirmed they were just friends.

@user37306238545837

What Really Happened to Dave Hand from Married at First Sight? #davehand #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightaustrailia #mafsau #mafsaustralia #fyp #foryoupage #usa_tiktok #usaus #celebrity #whathappened #realitytv #tvshow

♬ original sound – user37306238545837

We haven’t heard much from Dave since the season finished airing, but now, TikTok has been flooded with videos claiming he passed away this year. There are literally dozens upon dozens of videos on the app, with most of them featuring an AI-generated voice speaking about his time on MAFS, his relationship with Jamie, and his subsequent passing. One video claimed he was involved in a “tragic accident” in his car.

MAFS Australia’s Dave has refuted his death – he’s very much alive and kicking

Dave Hand

Credit: Dave Hand

Following the viral videos, Dave posted on Instagram from beyond the grave. Just kidding, he’s absolutely fine, albeit very confused.

“Unfortunately guys, I have passed away. TikTok said I am dead,” he said as the videos of his death played behind him. “I am not dead. I had to wake up and go to work today unfortunately… I don’t know what the f**k is going on.”

He also joked that the AI videos had “done me dirty”, adding: “Well, I’m going to work now. Bye.”

He then reposted Jonah Hill’s “You’re dead” poetry slam from 22 Jump Street.

@user9552370424060

What Really Happened to Dave Hand from Married at First Sight? #davehand #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightaustrailia #mafsau #mafsaustralia

♬ original sound – user9552370424060

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Strangely, Australia’s Dave is not the only MAFS star to have had death hoaxes about them on TikTok. One search brought up obituaries for Ross McCarthy, Kieran Chapman, Caspar Todd, Ryan Livesey, Adam Nightingale, Eve Reid, Stephen Nolson, and Kirsten Grimes. All of these people are very much alive.

It might be one of the oddest trends on TikTok right now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: MAFS Reality TV TikTok TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

mafs australia 2023 couple jack and tori together

Infamous MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori spotted together – what does this mean?!

MAFS

MAFS groom tried to recouple with another bride after his marriage, but she ‘laughed in his face’

Latest

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions