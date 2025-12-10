A look inside the hellish Bali jail where Bonnie Blue could be sent if convicted

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has had more meetings with immigration officers after getting arrested in Bali last week, and the Indonesian jail where she could be sent if convicted is like something out of a horror movie.

The OnlyFans model’s rented property where she was filming a spicy video was raided by police, and she was handcuffed alongside 17 other people on suspicion of producing pornographic content, which violates the country’s strict morality laws.

Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Head, Bapak Winarko, told the Daily Mail Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is still being investigated as they wanted to “follow up on several things that were found by police”.

“Today is the first examination at [the] Immigration office. Earlier, she was examined in [the] police station,” he said. If convicted, she could face up a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and fines of up to six billion rupiah (£270,000) under Indonesia’s Pornography Act.

The main jail in Bali is the Kerobokan Penitentiary Institution, which is located just outside of Canggu. It’s a brutal prison known for its harsh, extreme conditions, overcrowding and violence, with a long history of corruption and riots. Two inmates were killed in December 2015 because of a riot between rival gangs.

Kerobokan opened in 1979 and was built to hold 300 inmates, but now holds over 1,400 prisoners, most of which are convicted there on drugs charges. This TikTok video shows the hellish jail from the outside, with brutal concrete buildings and high metal fences topped with barbed wire.

Another video filmed by ABC News in 2017 shows what it’s like inside Kerobokan Prison, with prisoners crammed into tiny, dirty cells. They have no hot water, harsh sleeping conditions and guards watching their every move from a watchtower, nothing like the prisons you see in the UK with warm beds, TVs and canteens.

Bonnie was filmed leaving the immigration office by the Daily Mail after getting questioned by police, and was asked if she plans on making any more x-rated content in Bali by a reporter. She literally replied: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.” Is she taking any of this seriously?!

