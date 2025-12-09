Bonnie Blue has posted five videos since she was arrested, and they’re unbelievably foul

Posting your own prison scene when you’re facing 15 years in the slammer is a choice

6 hours ago

Bonnie Blue could be facing 15 years in an Indonesian jail, and while she’s yet to speak out about her arrest in Bali, she’s been keeping up with her posting on Twitter.

Last Thursday, Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali on the international leg of her infamous Bang Bus tour. She stopped by Schoolies in Australia before moving on to Indonesia, which is where police raided the rented studio. Alongside over a dozen men, three members of Bonnie’s team were arrested as police confiscated lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, two sheets of Viagra pills, and the Bang Bus itself.

“We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration,” Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara said the following day.

All of the men were released without charge, but the investigation into Bonnie and her team is still ongoing. Most recently, it emerged that Bonnie would be forced to sit down with immigration officials and could be locked up for a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. She could also be forced to cough up fines totalling 6 billion rupiah (£270,000), under Indonesia’s strict Pornography Act.

Bonnie Blue is not currently in jail, so she’s been posting

Bonnie Blue and her gang are not currently in jail, and they were permitted to return to their hotel while the investigation continues. Naturally, she had to keep up with her OnlyFans marketing on Twitter.

Bonnie was arrested on December 4, and on the very same day, she posted an x-rated clip from her collab with Andy Lee alongside the TMI caption: “Miss blue can’t wait to watch your daughters’ tight p***y get stretched for the 1st time.”

It about sums up the situation, doesn’t it?

Ironically, she’s been posting her prison scenes

While there was a brief two-day gap between posts on Twitter, presumably because Bonnie Blue was in jail at the time, she returned on December 7 with a clip from her prison scene. Out of all of her OF stunts, and there have been many, willingly choosing to post your x-rated prison stint when you’re facing real time is a choice – and not a particularly good one.

Seemingly revealing her legal standpoint, she wrote: “The only way out of prison is to suck and f*ck your way out.”

Move over Shawshank Redemption, we’ve got The Shawsuck Seduction.

She made another reference, and it’s got to be deliberate

Again, Bonnie Blue has done many shocking stunts throughout her OF career. There’s the school one, the classic 1,000 men in a day, and *that* scene with Beavo. Yet, she posted another crime-themed reference on Twitter. A coincidence? I think not.

This one was from the airport security scene, as she wrote in the caption: “If you let me in the country, I’ll let you inside me.”

She took a brief break for a festive post

This filthy clip was set in a gym, with Bonnie writing: “Your husband’s Christmas wish is to f*ck my tight p***y.”

The most recent post also showed Bonnie Blue in jail

Posting a still from her prison scene, which came after she faked an arrest here in the UK, Bonnie was surrounded by men and their appendages.

“The only thing that could make my face better is if was covered in your c*m,” she crudely wrote in the caption.

