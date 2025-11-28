‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

2 hours ago

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Cynthia Lee Fontaine has had to release a statement after a fan website falsely claimed she had died. Cynthia Lee Fontaine, who has appeared on three seasons to date including her cucu debut on season eight, return for season nine and then a run on All Stars 10 this year, had to release a statement clarifying following the emotional distress fans and family alike received after seeing the news that she had passed away which was of course false. It’s especially cruel that Cynthia Lee Fontaine has had to update Drag Race fans that she hadn’t died because she has been very public about her health issues over the years.

Cynthia called it all out on Instagram





Responding to the Drag Race fan page that claimed she’d died, Cynthia Lee Fontaine called out Drag Spotlight 2025 and said “IMPORTANT: This is absolutely false. Very out of the place this ‘page’ did promoting fake news. Shame on you. Please go ahead and report this page. My apologies to my family, love ones and Cucu fans for the emotional distress this false posting has created. I’m grateful for all your love and support.”

Fellow Drag Race queens sent love, including Detox, Alexis Michelle and Spankie Jackson.

The post had people on Reddit fooled also, with some posting saying they believed it and their heart had sank when they saw it.

Cynthia also said on her Instagram stories Fontaine “I’m alive and more stronger.” She slammed the fan site as “very irresponsible”, with Cynthia saying said: “This really shows not everyone is a good fan.”

Cynthia has spoken openly about how she had undiagnosed liver cancer during the filming of season eight but it’s understood she is now thankfully in remission. In 2022, she also told fans she had been diagnosed with avascular necrosis which causes the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. This led to Cynthia needing a double hip replacement.

On a year where Drag Race legends like The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente have passed away, it’s just vile to have to see fake posts like this circulating.

