The Tab
Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Cynthia Lee Fontaine has had to release a statement after a fan website falsely claimed she had died. Cynthia Lee Fontaine, who has appeared on three seasons to date including her cucu debut on season eight, return for season nine and then a run on All Stars 10 this year, had to release a statement clarifying following the emotional distress fans and family alike received after seeing the news that she had passed away which was of course false. It’s especially cruel that Cynthia Lee Fontaine has had to update Drag Race fans that she hadn’t died because she has been very public about her health issues over the years.

Cynthia called it all out on Instagram


Responding to the Drag Race fan page that claimed she’d died, Cynthia Lee Fontaine called out Drag Spotlight 2025 and said “IMPORTANT: This is absolutely false. Very out of the place this ‘page’ did promoting fake news. Shame on you. Please go ahead and report this page. My apologies to my family, love ones and Cucu fans for the emotional distress this false posting has created. I’m grateful for all your love and support.”

Fellow Drag Race queens sent love, including Detox, Alexis Michelle and Spankie Jackson.

The post had people on Reddit fooled also, with some posting saying they believed it and their heart had sank when they saw it.

Cynthia also said on her Instagram stories Fontaine  “I’m alive and more stronger.” She slammed the fan site as “very irresponsible”, with Cynthia saying said: “This really shows not everyone is a good fan.”

Cynthia has spoken openly about how she had undiagnosed liver cancer during the filming of season eight but it’s understood she is now thankfully in remission. In 2022, she also told fans she had been diagnosed with avascular necrosis which causes the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. This led to Cynthia needing a double hip replacement.

On a year where Drag Race legends like The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente have passed away, it’s just vile to have to see fake posts like this circulating.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Drag Race LGBTQ+ Reality TV RuPaul's Drag Race
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Noah Schnapp is STILL getting dragged, so here’s the reason he got cancelled

Latest
wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’