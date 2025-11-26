‘The world is poorer for his loss’: Tributes made to Edinburgh student who died climbing Snowdon

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after becoming ‘disorientated’ in ‘treacherous weather’

2 hours ago

An “exceptionally bright” University of Edinburgh student died whilst climbing Snowdon in poor weather, an inquest found.

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after ringing his family to explain he was lost.

He had climbed the highest peak in Wales alongside his father and sister last May.

Despite the wind, rain and heavy cloud, John chose to press on while his family turned back, believing conditions were too dangerous.

Mr Aravinth, a medical student and avid explorer, felt confident he could reach the summit on his own.

The inquest was told how two hours later, John called his dad to tell him he was lost. Police also received two “dropped” 999 calls from him. He was described as “distressed” when calling mountain rescue, explaining he was on Snowdon before the second call ended. Considerable wind noise could be heard in the background.

There was no response when police tried to call and message John back. His death was recorded as accidental.

Tributes have been made to the student, who has been described as “exceptionally bright”. Kate Robertson, senior coroner for North West Wales, said it was likely he had reached the top of the mountain and started to descent but became “disorientated”.

Kate added: “He’d likely taken a fall due to strong winds or loss of footing in treacherous weather conditions.” His body was spotted by a coastguard rescue helicopter crew.

Elfyn Jones, from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, which led the search operation, said the body was found in Cwm Glas.

Wind speeds on the summit reached 78mph, and conditions were described as “beyond atrocious.”

Mr Aravinth was reported to be extremely short-sighted and was further hindered by his glasses steaming up, affecting his vision.

More than 35 rescuers took part in an 18-hour search carried out in “serious and dangerous” weather.

The coroner commented: “John was clearly exceptionally bright. From what I’ve heard about him, the world is poorer for his loss. I also recognise the significant efforts of the mountain rescue team and other emergency services who worked under very difficult and challenging conditions.”

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, Edinburgh students can access support through student services.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via North Wales Police