The Tab

‘The world is poorer for his loss’: Tributes made to Edinburgh student who died climbing Snowdon

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after becoming ‘disorientated’ in ‘treacherous weather’

Francesca Eke | News

An “exceptionally bright” University of Edinburgh student died whilst climbing Snowdon in poor weather, an inquest found.

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after ringing his family to explain he was lost.

He had climbed the highest peak in Wales alongside his father and sister last May.

Despite the wind, rain and heavy cloud, John chose to press on while his family turned back, believing conditions were too dangerous.

Mount Snowdon, via Canva

Mr Aravinth, a medical student and avid explorer, felt confident he could reach the summit on his own.

The inquest was told how two hours later, John called his dad to tell him he was lost. Police also received two “dropped” 999 calls from him. He was described as “distressed” when calling mountain rescue, explaining he was on Snowdon before the second call ended. Considerable wind noise could be heard in the background.

There was no response when police tried to call and message John back. His death was recorded as accidental.

Tributes have been made to the student, who has been described as “exceptionally bright”. Kate Robertson, senior coroner for North West Wales, said it was likely he had reached the top of the mountain and started to descent but became “disorientated”.

Kate added: “He’d likely taken a fall due to strong winds or loss of footing in treacherous weather conditions.” His body was spotted by a coastguard rescue helicopter crew.

Elfyn Jones, from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, which led the search operation, said the body was found in Cwm Glas.

Wind speeds on the summit reached 78mph, and conditions were described as “beyond atrocious.”

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Mr Aravinth was reported to be extremely short-sighted and was further hindered by his glasses steaming up, affecting his vision.

More than 35 rescuers took part in an 18-hour search carried out in “serious and dangerous” weather.

The coroner commented: “John was clearly exceptionally bright. From what I’ve heard about him, the world is poorer for his loss. I also recognise the significant efforts of the mountain rescue team and other emergency services who worked under very difficult and challenging conditions.”

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, Edinburgh students can access support through student services.   

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. 

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via North Wales Police

Francesca Eke | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Gloves up again! Meet the students boxing in Fight Night Liverpool this Thursday

Michaela Roper

The UoL vs LJMU rivalry has never felt stronger

‘The world is poorer for his loss’: Tributes made to Edinburgh student who died climbing Snowdon

Francesca Eke

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after becoming ‘disorientated’ in ‘treacherous weather’

Olly Murs dragged music

Olly Murs is getting dragged for his traumatising new music, and with very good reason

Harrison Brocklehurst

One lyric goes on about how he’s going to be spotted nude ‘in Tesco’s by the mangoes’

Have yourself a very pricey Christmas: An honest guide to Edinburgh’s markets

Eleanor Garvey

Gorgeous from afar, terrifying up close, and financially irresponsible throughout

‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

Hebe Hancock

It’s a long list

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Gloves up again! Meet the students boxing in Fight Night Liverpool this Thursday

Michaela Roper

The UoL vs LJMU rivalry has never felt stronger

‘The world is poorer for his loss’: Tributes made to Edinburgh student who died climbing Snowdon

Francesca Eke

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after becoming ‘disorientated’ in ‘treacherous weather’

Olly Murs dragged music

Olly Murs is getting dragged for his traumatising new music, and with very good reason

Harrison Brocklehurst

One lyric goes on about how he’s going to be spotted nude ‘in Tesco’s by the mangoes’

Have yourself a very pricey Christmas: An honest guide to Edinburgh’s markets

Eleanor Garvey

Gorgeous from afar, terrifying up close, and financially irresponsible throughout

‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

Hebe Hancock

It’s a long list

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming