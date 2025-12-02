‘Don’t get it twisted’: KATSEYE’s Lara backtracks after thirsting for Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp

5 hours ago

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj has issued a response to the backlash she incited when thirsting over Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in the newly released season five of the Netflix show.

Noah Schnapp was essentially cancelled in 2023 when he gleefully handed out pro-Israel stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.” Though he did attempt to explain himself, claiming his beliefs were “so far misconstrued”, it just made the situation even worse.

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from a Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot,” he said in a TikTok video at the time.

“And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

Stranger Things has been plagued by that moment ever since, leading to worldwide boycotts of the show and what seems like bi-weekly draggings of Noah online.

Despite being criminally online, Lara has now claimed she knew nothing about Noah Schnapp’s divisive past.

KATSEYE’s Lara was thirsting over Noah Schnapp’s final scene in Stranger Things

In a TikTok video, the Gabriela singer reacted to the battle scene from Stranger Things season five when Will used his powers to save his mum and his friends. She described Noah as “hot” and called the final scene a “cinematic masterpiece.”

“Will looks so hot, like he looked so hot in that last scene. I’m like period, you’re giving,” she said.

The comments were not well received, even moreso because people believed she was a firm supporter of Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“Chronically online, queer, woman of colour, follows a Palestine account on Instagram, but is here thirsting over someone who thinks killing Palestinians is sexy,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’m genuinely starting to like this group less and less.”

“KATSEYE confuses me so much. One day they’re progressive and standing for what’s right and then the other day the chronically online member is praising a proud and loud Zionist actor like??? And don’t even start with ‘she means the character,” someone else said.

Lara clarified her comments, but people aren’t buying it

KATSEYE’s Lara clarifies her ‘Stranger Things 5’ comment: “oh hell nah guys i am just a fan of the show! I was not aware about any of the actors backgrounds or stances. I was not sharing support for anything but the show do not get it twisted! Thank you” pic.twitter.com/7S5r2ZT8yM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 1, 2025

Following the huge backlash, with one post alone amassing 17 million views, she returned to the internet with her tale between her legs. Lara Raj claimed to be ignorant of Noah Schnapp’s previous political statements.

“Oh hell nah guys I am just a fan of the show! I was not aware about any of the actors backgrounds or stances. I was not sharing support for anything but the show do not get it twisted! Thank you,” she explained.

Replying to that explanation, someone wrote: “Chronically online enough to see the backlash but not enough to know he’s a freak.”

“No apology no clear Palestinian support, just a slick ass ‘don’t get it twisted’ oh she’s not serious,” another said.

Things are not looking so Gnarly.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Lara Raj