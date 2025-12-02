The Tab
‘Don’t get it twisted’: KATSEYE’s Lara backtracks after thirsting for Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp

I think her explanation made the backlash worse

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj has issued a response to the backlash she incited when thirsting over Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in the newly released season five of the Netflix show.

Noah Schnapp was essentially cancelled in 2023 when he gleefully handed out pro-Israel stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.” Though he did attempt to explain himself, claiming his beliefs were “so far misconstrued”, it just made the situation even worse.

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from a Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot,” he said in a TikTok video at the time.

“And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

Stranger Things has been plagued by that moment ever since, leading to worldwide boycotts of the show and what seems like bi-weekly draggings of Noah online.

Despite being criminally online, Lara has now claimed she knew nothing about Noah Schnapp’s divisive past.

KATSEYE’s Lara was thirsting over Noah Schnapp’s final scene in Stranger Things

In a TikTok video, the Gabriela singer reacted to the battle scene from Stranger Things season five when Will used his powers to save his mum and his friends. She described Noah as “hot” and called the final scene a “cinematic masterpiece.”

“Will looks so hot, like he looked so hot in that last scene. I’m like period, you’re giving,” she said.

The comments were not well received, even moreso because people believed she was a firm supporter of Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“Chronically online, queer, woman of colour, follows a Palestine account on Instagram, but is here thirsting over someone who thinks killing Palestinians is sexy,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’m genuinely starting to like this group less and less.”

“KATSEYE confuses me so much. One day they’re progressive and standing for what’s right and then the other day the chronically online member is praising a proud and loud Zionist actor like??? And don’t even start with ‘she means the character,” someone else said.

Lara clarified her comments, but people aren’t buying it

Following the huge backlash, with one post alone amassing 17 million views, she returned to the internet with her tale between her legs. Lara Raj claimed to be ignorant of Noah Schnapp’s previous political statements.

“Oh hell nah guys I am just a fan of the show! I was not aware about any of the actors backgrounds or stances. I was not sharing support for anything but the show do not get it twisted! Thank you,” she explained.

Replying to that explanation, someone wrote: “Chronically online enough to see the backlash but not enough to know he’s a freak.”

“No apology no clear Palestinian support, just a slick ass ‘don’t get it twisted’ oh she’s not serious,” another said.

Things are not looking so Gnarly.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Lara Raj

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

