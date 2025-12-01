The Tab

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

He’s currently on a cooking show

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

JoJo Siwa has seemingly responded to the very confusing moment where her boyfriend Chris Hughes declared he was “single” on MasterChef, despite the pair very much being together.

People were left baffled after the episode aired this week, in which the former Love Islander said he lives alone and has “been single for three years”. For a couple who have spent the last six months documenting their relationship everywhere, it was… an odd plot twist.

Siwa and Hughes first met on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April, at a time when Siwa was still dating influencer Kath Ebbs. On the show, they insisted their bond was “platonic”, but their friendship become noticeably more intense as the weeks went on.

By the time the cameras stopped rolling, things escalated quickly. After reportedly breaking up with Ebbs at the CBB wrap party, Siwa began seeing Hughes. Two months later, she told The Guardian: “It’s not platonic any more… I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

So why did Chris call himself single? On this week’s MasterChef, filmed in Hughes’ pre-CBB era, the 32-year-old told the judges: “I live on my own. I’ve been single for three years… I need someone there to show off to in the kitchen.”

Siwa shut down the panic with a very on-brand, very sparkly Instagram post marking the couple’s six-month anniversary.

“6 months. Wouldn’t trade one day for anything,” she wrote, alongside a video of the pair dancing. She added that she’s had a “full heart the last six months”, and even shared her excitement to spend her first Christmas in England with Hughes.

The timeline also solves the MasterChef mystery. The show was filmed before Celebrity Big Brother, long before the pair ever got together. As one person summarised on X: “They announced in May that he had filmed MasterChef before Big Brother. They didn’t know if it was actually going to air.”

That uncertainty likely relates to judge John Torode’s removal from the programme after allegations involving an offensive racial slur.

If anyone still had doubts about the state of their relationship, last week the couple debuted what can only be described as their sponsored content era, posing in matching festive quarter-zips for Primark. Nothing cements a relationship quite like a brand deal.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@itsjojosiwa

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
