People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Belle and Harrison have spoken out about their Love Island experience after leaving the All Stars villa, and people are fuming about a wild comment she made about Scott and Leanne that spins the entire story.

The pair went on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast and Belle accused Scott of pitting her and Leanne against each other, which people think is a weird move.

“He [Scott] sort of tried to pitt me and Leanne against each other and I didn’t like that because in every conversation I’d had, it wasn’t about Leanne,” she said.

“Me and Leanne had spoken between ourselves and even the comment I made about him being in my DMs, I was like ‘That’s not about Leanne, that’s about you being a sh*t person. Not about anything to do with her. She’s great. She’s not the issue, he’s the problem.”

She continued: “That was always aimed at him, and he knew that. So at the dinner when he then said ‘Oh you made a dig at Leanne’, I thought why are you trying to make it look like something it’s not. I can see who he is.”

Is she aware that we followed everything on TV? So her comming with a whole other story about Scott « pitting » them against eachother is crazyyyy. We actually saw how all this happend so keep it cute and take your L. #loveislandallstar — tauruss (@issabully_) February 23, 2026

People are majorly calling her out for “spinning the story” because Belle did make it about Leanne, and disrespected her on multiple occasions. Too many to count. She was the one constantly pulling Scott for a chat and being all over him during the heart range challenge. Belle even outright told him not to speak to Leanne.

And remember when she first pulled Scott for a chat and Whitney was telling her to go and speak to Leanne first, but Belle refused? Yeah, we haven’t forgotten. Everyone is saying the Islander needs to start taking responsibility for her actions instead of putting the blame on Scott all the time.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Why are they letting her run with this narrative? She did Leanne wrong, period. She inferred Leanne was not enough to keep him, so he would land in her DMs. This woman is obsessed with Scott.”

“You begged for hugs. You begged for a kiss. You begged for cuddles, Belle. And he told you countless times he has feelings for Leanne. You even tried to sway him away from Leanne. If you had self-respect. You will hush,” someone else said.

A third person agreed: “It was never about Leanne, but you immediately pulled her man when you noticed they weren’t on good terms? You can’t fool me.” It’s time to stop gaslighting and own up, Belle. We all saw it with our own eyes.

Featured image by: ITV