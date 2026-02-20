The Tab

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

I can see her on Albert Square

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Belle is both the most loved and hated person on Love Island All Stars at the same time right now, but she was almost on our screens on an entirely different show… EastEnders! Yep, just before going on Love Island the first time in 2019, Belle auditioned to join Walford as a permanent cast member in the London-based soap.

How iconic would that have been?! I can totally imagine her screaming in people’s faces in the Queen Vic and giving Phil Mitchell a run for his money. But, Belle was actually turned down by EastEnders for the most hilarious reason. She wasn’t rough enough! I mean, that’s a compliment, I guess?

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I auditioned for EastEnders just before Love Island, but I was rejected as they said ‘I wasn’t rough enough’.”

I need to know which character she auditioned for! If it was right before Love Island, she probably auditioned in 2018 or 2019. The only two new female characters around that time were Hayley Slater and Chantelle Atkins. I reckon it was Hayley. I can totally see Belle as a Slater woman.

Her famous actor dad, Tamer Hassan, who’s been in a lot of British gangster films, was also in EastEnders once, but he didn’t have a big role. He played an unnamed henchman for mob boss Richie Stringer in an April 2001 episode.

The Eastenders audition wasn’t Belle’s first acting rodeo either. She’s actually been in four massive films with her dad. Her first role with him was in The Football Factory (2004), when she was just five, and she played a little girl called Lydia. She was also in The Business (2005), The Last Seven (2011) and Bitter Harvest (2017).

However, acting wasn’t really for her. Belle always wanted to be a makeup artist, which is what she still does now, as well as being an influencer of course.

