Love Island Lauren Harrison leading on

Here’s exactly what Love Island’s Lauren said about Harrison ‘leading her on’ before All Stars

‘We said love you’

Suchismita Ghosh

Love Island All Stars kicked off again last night when ex-Islanders returned to the firepit and started making some very pointed comments about Harrison leading Lauren on, so what exactly did she have to say?

AJ Bunker hinted she’d “seen things” on the outside. Jess revealed Harrison had sent Lauren a video of his haircut right before flying out. And multiple Islanders, including Tommy, said they felt he had led Lauren on.

But what has Lauren actually said about Harrison?

via ITV

Lauren has been very clear that she and Harrison were speaking constantly before he went into the villa. Speaking on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix, she said, “We actually spoke right up until the moment he got the flight out there and we’d been speaking every single day all day, we have done since leaving the villa last year, since our season.”

She also explained, “We split publicly, but obviously we had had the discussion and said we’re not speaking to anyone else, he actually asked me not that long ago if I’d spoken to anyone else. I wouldn’t have ever chat to a boy on a night out or taken a number.”

And it wasn’t just casual chat. She said they “were planning to get back together”. She said, “We said love you. We’ve spoken about like what we’d call our kids and stuff like that.”

She clarified it wasn’t a serious sit-down baby planning session, but it was still a meaningful conversation. From her side, this definitely wasn’t a casual situationship.

Lauren also said she only realised something was wrong when he suddenly stopped replying. “It wasn’t until I rang him because I’d not heard from him all day, which is unheard of, and I heard the dial tone and my heart sank because I was like… surely not,” she said.

She added, “It’s the fact that he just went on there knowing it would break my heart.”

From Lauren’s perspective, they were speaking every day, saying “I love you,” talking about getting back together, and then he disappeared to join Love Island All Stars. Unsurprisingly, the ex-Islanders felt Harrison had led Lauren on and believed Belle deserved better.

Lauren finally said where she stands now, “There is definitely not a future. I’m single.”

Suchismita Ghosh
Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

