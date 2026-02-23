Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

6 hours ago

After the Love Island All Stars villa, Harrison and Belle have spoken about their future plans and honestly, they can stop forcing it now.

They were chosen to leave in a brutal face-to-face dumping where the dumped Islanders all returned to the villa and voted for who they thought was the least compatible couple.

It was unsurprisingly Belle and Harrison who got the boot after Harrison was called out for the way he treated his ex Lauren. But they insist they’re going to carry things going on the outside. I’ll believe that when I see it.

On the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Indiyah asked the couple “What are the future plans for you guys going forward now then?” and their answer was hilarious.

“I think for us, like we were still early days. We’ve had a really nice few… obviously coming out of the villa. Nice bit of time together. We’re not interested in proving a point,” Belle said.

“We’re going at our own pace, taking things as it is. I mean, look at his little face. He’s so handsome. So, you know, I’m happy. We do have like a genuine connection and we’re just seeing where it goes.”

Right. It’s giving *I don’t really like him but I’m just going to blag an answer*. It’s actually hilarious how they got so defensive every time someone said they weren’t compatible in the villa, yet they don’t really even envision a future for themselves.

Forget all this “it’s early days” nonsense. If you like someone, you’d know by now! Honestly, I give them a month tops. And I’m not the only one who thinks it.

On Twitter, everyone’s saying Belle and Harrison won’t last. One person wrote: “All this and Harrison and Belle won’t even last a minute on the outside.”

“Belle and Harrison won’t last five minutes. They’ll dump each other at the airport,” someone else said. Savage, but I can so see it.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Love Island/YouTube