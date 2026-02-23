The Tab

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

It all came out in last night’s episode

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After Harrison got slack for heading to the Love Island villa without telling Lauren, let’s look at what his mum actually said about their relationship at the time.

In Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, Harrison and Belle were brutally kicked out of the villa by their own fellow Islanders. Multiple people said they weren’t compatible and brought up the outside drama happening with Lauren. In a brief comment, one of the Love Island girls claimed that Harrison’s mum called Lauren after he went into the villa.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Baggs (@joebxggs)

Lauren has claimed in multiple podcast interviews that Harrison was still texting her every day up until he left the villa, and claims they were practically still together up until he left for South Africa.

Talking about his antics on the 2025 summer season of Love Island, Harrison shared what his parents thought.

“So, especially now I’m on there, they have watched every episode, to be honest. They saw everything which is not ideal,” he told Heart Radio. “But yeah, they were watching along. They said they were very proud of me and how I acted in there.”

Harrison added: “I obviously got a little grilling from mum when I got back as well. Just about the way I had been in the villa, which is understandable as well.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lauren katie (@_laurenkwood)

But at the time, Harrison stood strong in his relationship with Lauren and the personal connection they had built, in and out of the show.

“But I feel like as long as Lauren and I know where we stand with each other, and as she said, the communication is key, and we speak about how we are feeling,” he said.

Now that Harrison and Belle are out of the villa, maybe we’ll get some answers on the mysterious call between Harrison’s mum and Lauren, but as of right now, it’s unclear what it was about.

