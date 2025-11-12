The Tab

It’s tiiime! Here’s where to get cosy with festive drinks in Exeter this season

The hotspots for hot drinks!

Catherine Eyre | Guides

What better way to spend a rainy day in Exeter than hunkering down in your favourite coffee shop, people-watching, eavesdropping, and occasionally doing a bit of work?

I’ve got one! Walking around Exeter to research these cafes so that you lovely people don’t have to guess. Don’t worry, I made sure to sample all of them on my way!

Devon Coffee

Starting off strong with my personal favourite, Devon Coffee is so tiny it’s easy to miss as you walk down Queen Street. Just before Caffe Nero you’ll find a delightfully orange, hole in the wall café.

The absolute definition of cosy, Devon Coffee is a perfect snug to hide away from the crowds of the city centre, if you’re lucky enough to get a table! If not, don’t worry, they do takeaway, and even give you a discount for bringing your own takeaway cup.

The coffee is locally roasted, the cakes are yummy, and students get a discount on drinks. What more could you ask for?

Sacred Grounds

Strong contender for the most aesthetically pleasing café in Exeter. It’s a bit off the beaten track, almost at the very end of Fore Street and tucked away in McCoys Arcade.

Featuring an all vegan menu (no dairy milk for your hot drinks here!), Sacred Grounds also run their menu seasonally. This means all their food is super fresh and all their drinks are the perfect seasonal living enhancers. Stopping here is studying in style and, to use an outdated phrase, very demure, very mindful.

Hyde and Seek

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Sometimes, going to a café isn’t just about fuelling up with caffeine to get that summative handed in last minute. Sometimes, you want to have a bit of fun, chat with your friends, and even do a cheeky bit of shopping. Hyde and Seek will tick all your boxes.

On the corner of Paul Street, just across the road and down the corner from the RAMM, is the quirkiest shop and café. The décor speaks for itself, so I won’t even bother trying to do it justice with words.

Suffice it to say, they have a range of yummy drinks (if it can be made into a latte, they serve it!), delicious food, and plenty of cute gift ideas for your Christmas shop!

Sprout, Plant Café

New kid on the block in Exeter, this café only opened in September, but it is quickly making its mark. Situated on the Cathedral Green, just across from The Ivy, this is the perfect spot to warm yourself up after a stroll around the Christmas market.

Featuring a range of vegan food and drinks, just about everything that can be locally sourced has been. From tea to juices, this café showcases the best that Devon has to offer.

Café Espresso

I kind of don’t know if I should even be telling you guys about this one, since I’ve heard it’s a close-kept secret by Exeter locals. Just up Castle Street (most of you will have walked straight past on the way to TP…) is this modest-looking little café.

The service: Warm and welcoming. The cake: Homemade and heartwarming (people get possessive over the pistachio cake!). The coffee: First class.

All of these cafes are independent, small businesses. They do their utmost to source local ingredients and make their food onsite. So, next time you’re craving a coffee be bold and, instead of going to a chain, check one of these out! I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Catherine Eyre | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Craving comfort food? Here are six places to go for a Sunday roast in Exeter

Mark your calendar! Here are eight things to look forward to in Exeter this winter

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Latest

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Ive actually laughed at and reposted many of the memes’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Ive actually laughed at and reposted many of the memes’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral