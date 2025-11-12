It’s tiiime! Here’s where to get cosy with festive drinks in Exeter this season

3 hours ago

What better way to spend a rainy day in Exeter than hunkering down in your favourite coffee shop, people-watching, eavesdropping, and occasionally doing a bit of work?

I’ve got one! Walking around Exeter to research these cafes so that you lovely people don’t have to guess. Don’t worry, I made sure to sample all of them on my way!

Devon Coffee

Starting off strong with my personal favourite, Devon Coffee is so tiny it’s easy to miss as you walk down Queen Street. Just before Caffe Nero you’ll find a delightfully orange, hole in the wall café.

The absolute definition of cosy, Devon Coffee is a perfect snug to hide away from the crowds of the city centre, if you’re lucky enough to get a table! If not, don’t worry, they do takeaway, and even give you a discount for bringing your own takeaway cup.

The coffee is locally roasted, the cakes are yummy, and students get a discount on drinks. What more could you ask for?

Sacred Grounds

Strong contender for the most aesthetically pleasing café in Exeter. It’s a bit off the beaten track, almost at the very end of Fore Street and tucked away in McCoys Arcade.

Featuring an all vegan menu (no dairy milk for your hot drinks here!), Sacred Grounds also run their menu seasonally. This means all their food is super fresh and all their drinks are the perfect seasonal living enhancers. Stopping here is studying in style and, to use an outdated phrase, very demure, very mindful.

Hyde and Seek

Sometimes, going to a café isn’t just about fuelling up with caffeine to get that summative handed in last minute. Sometimes, you want to have a bit of fun, chat with your friends, and even do a cheeky bit of shopping. Hyde and Seek will tick all your boxes.

On the corner of Paul Street, just across the road and down the corner from the RAMM, is the quirkiest shop and café. The décor speaks for itself, so I won’t even bother trying to do it justice with words.

Suffice it to say, they have a range of yummy drinks (if it can be made into a latte, they serve it!), delicious food, and plenty of cute gift ideas for your Christmas shop!

Sprout, Plant Café

New kid on the block in Exeter, this café only opened in September, but it is quickly making its mark. Situated on the Cathedral Green, just across from The Ivy, this is the perfect spot to warm yourself up after a stroll around the Christmas market.

Featuring a range of vegan food and drinks, just about everything that can be locally sourced has been. From tea to juices, this café showcases the best that Devon has to offer.

Café Espresso

I kind of don’t know if I should even be telling you guys about this one, since I’ve heard it’s a close-kept secret by Exeter locals. Just up Castle Street (most of you will have walked straight past on the way to TP…) is this modest-looking little café.

The service: Warm and welcoming. The cake: Homemade and heartwarming (people get possessive over the pistachio cake!). The coffee: First class.

All of these cafes are independent, small businesses. They do their utmost to source local ingredients and make their food onsite. So, next time you’re craving a coffee be bold and, instead of going to a chain, check one of these out! I promise you won’t be disappointed.