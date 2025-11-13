It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

1 hour ago

Reading week has officially come to an end – with October now behind us there comes a new wave of unwarranted exam stress and study fatigue.

Settling back into university life can be difficult after a week of scrolling endlessly on your phone and binge watching your favourite shows.

Nonetheless, returning to university gives us students the perfect opportunity to reset and lock in before the panic of finals season hits.

Here are a couple of things you can do to lock in/reset after a week of endless doomscrolling and binge watching Netflix…

1. Library study session

The first thing you can do in order to lock in after a week of rest and relaxation is partake in a mandatory study session.

Holding yourself accountable and returning to a studious setting such as the library can help you build good study habits and gain a clearer sense of what your academic goals are for the remainder of the term.

Even if you’re a night owl who studies best after dark, Forum library is open 24 hours a day, which is perfect for those who prefer late-night study sessions.

2. Start a new sport

Pulling away some focus from the academic side of things, another way you can lock in is by joining a new sports society or getting a gym membership.

After a week of bed rotting your body is probably craving some movement – so why not take an interest in joining a new sports team or possibly signing up to the gym? Not only will it help you stay active but also enhance your productivity throughout the rest of the term.

3. Start meal prepping

Meal prepping is another way of locking in by ensuring that you are saving money and building healthier eating habits.

It’s easy to underestimate how much money you end up spending when becoming reliant on Marketplace meal deals. However, if you don’t want to end up spending the equivalent of your student loan at Pret, then meal prepping might be the way to go.

An easy place to start is by listing foods you like from each core food group and then look for meals that overlap and include these similar ingredients.

Meal prepping will ensure that you consume more nutritional meals for a fraction of the price. And with the saved money you might even be able to afford an extra Venom at TP when you go out.

4. Coffee dates with friends

Going out for a coffee catch up with friends after having not seen them for the entirety of reading week is one of the best ways to reset and reconnect with them.

Exeter has many great cafes to offer that also deal with sweet treats and hot meals such as Artigiano or the Waterstones cafe.

Taking the time outside of your studies to meet up with friends in a cosy environment as such can help you feel refreshed.

5. Take a spa day off

Another great way to reset is by taking the day off and spending it at one of Exeter’s hidden gems, The Spa, located at St Sidwell’s point.

Spending an evening away from campus to relax somewhere peaceful is a great way to reset and help yourself mentally prepare for the second half of term. They offer plentiful treatments to help you unwind, such as massages and soothing sauna rooms.

6. Reorganise your room

A great way to signal a reset to your brain is by reorganising your room and switching it up a bit.

Whether this means adding some Christmas decorations to it now that December is right around the corner or just changing your room’s layout, this can create a refreshed space that can help you stay motivated for the rest of term. A small change in your environment is sometimes all it takes to reset and start fresh.