Here’s your ultimate checklist for the best student discounts in Birmingham’s Bullring

Making your Bullring trips slightly less financially tragic

A trip to the Bullring is an easy day out for Birmingham students, but not always a cheap one. With an impressive array of shops, restaurants, and fast food chains, the Bullring can cost a pretty penny if you don’t know the best student discounts to utilise. 

I’m sure we’re all well aware of the student discounts offered by Student Beans and UNiDAYS. However, do not be deceived by their frequent advertising as “online only” – the majority of these discounts will work in stores too. 

With Christmas creeping closer, it’s time to start gift buying for your loved ones, so a Bullring visit should be on the agenda. So, here are our handpicked best student discounts for the most popular brands, restaurants, and food chains that you can find in the Bullring.

Clothing and beauty student discounts

Restaurants and fast food student discounts

  • Pho – Located upstairs at Birmingham New Street Station, Pho offers 20 per cent off for students.

  • Boost Juice Bars – Enjoy 50 per cent off smoothies on Tuesdays, plus a general 20 per cent student discount every other day.

  • Slim Chickens – Students can get 20 per cent off when ordering through the Slim Chickens app.

  • Pizza Hut – Grab 50 per cent off food—perfect after a long day of shopping.

  • Wagamama – Get 20 per cent off your meal with a student ID.

  • Pizza Express – Students enjoy 25 per cent off all orders.

How to redeem these discounts

All the discounts listed are from Student Beans and/or UNiDAYS, so make sure you’ve downloaded the apps and verified your account by entering your student email. In-store, always show your digital ID as well as your physical student ID, and don’t be scared to ask about these discounts. The vast majority of online student deals apply in-store as well, and employees often offer them.

Enjoy this list of discounts, as well as a bonus 10 percent off HMV.

