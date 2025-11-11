The Tab

The top five hot drinks to get you through an all-nighter

Whether you are catching up on the Traitors or rushing your dissertation proposal, a solid hot drink is a life-saver

Feyi Awosika | Guides

There is a hot drink for everyone, or at least one for every all-nighter. I thought you were locking in and stopping leaving your work so last-minute, how is that going? Not well? Anyhow, we’ve got the best hot drinks that are sure to have you pushing for just one more hour of studying.

Hot Chocolate

For all the non-coffee drinkers, hot chocolate is a velvety, cutesy alternative to all the coffee beverages. Don’t let the peer pressure to drink coffee consume you (it’s bitter regardless of how many syrups and toppings are added, believe me) – stand your ground!

If you really want to treat yourself during your all-nighter, you could add a cheeky M&S cookie, but let’s be honest- you ate the last one during yesterday’s all-nighter and M&S closed five hours ago. Never mind, at least your bank account will thank you.

Best consumed with: An M&S Bakery cookie, yes those cookies

Lemon and Ginger Tea

A medicinal and soul-tingling hot drink will keep you zen and awake, whilst simultaneously repairing your immune system after your third case of Fresher’s Flu this semester. For an extra kick and layer of immunity, you could add fresh slices of lemon and ginger-citric and calming.

Best consumed with: Ginger Nut biscuits (very on brand)

Tea

Tea -a true British staple! The real question is: milk or water first?

A good cuppa always soothes the mind, warms the soul and burns the fingertips. A study conducted by The Independent in 2023 found that the modest Hobnob had the strongest structural integrity for dunking. Personally, I think a chocolate digestive is a fantastic choice, but each to their own!

Best consumed with: Whichever biccy you fancy x

Latte

A great choice for a caffeinated, strong and final push. If you are very experienced in the world of coffee (or very talented at doing things well first time), you could pour a beautiful design on top of your latte while you let it cool, regret staying up late, and finally decide on a methodology for your dissertation.

Best consumed with: Rich Tea biscuits- you already have enough on your plate

Matcha

The drink that has TikTok split. Some say it tastes like grass, and others end up spending £30 a week on the Japanese drink. Matcha lovers are regular Blank Street customers with packed loyalty stamps and lengthy bank statements.

With the abnormal all-nighter late hours, matcha maniacs are forced to buy their own powder and whisk. On the bright side, you can regret leaving your work last minute while you mix your matcha powder and steaming water at home, in typical all-nighter fashion.

Best consumed with: Matcha cookies of course!

