A deep dive into why Drag Race icon Bob the Drag Queen is getting a hair transplant

The concept of Bob growing a bob

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

When I think of bald icons, I think of Cynthia Erivo, I think of Harry Hill and I think of Bob the Drag Queen. For as long as I have been obsessed with Bob, bob has been bald. Except of course when Bob traumatises us with some harrowing wigs like that matted red one that became a massive meme. But now Bob the Drag Queen has opened up about how the Drag Race winner, podcaster and all round top tier legend of the franchise is actually getting a hair transplant. Bob has been candidly spoke to Drag Race fans about the hair transplant and is now documenting the journey in a YouTube series. I am seated.

The Instagram post was the first confirmation


In it, Bob said they were being vulnerable on main. In the video, they said “It is 6:14 in the morning. I am headed to Dr. Drummond’s office at the Crown Hair Institute in Beverly Hills. My lovely partner has agreed to drive me to and fro, and I think I’m gonna be there for maybe 12 hours.”

Bob the launched a YouTube series where Bob said they got the hair transplant in October and as of writing this article, they are now 25 days post op. Bob decided to put all the Reddit chat about their transplant to bed by documenting it in the YouTube video.

Bob explained in the YouTube video how they started shaving their head at 28 – and has been bald since. Bob also opened up about how they always felt like getting a hair transplant “wasn’t them” and felt like something they’d never do. Bob explained how a few friends were getting them and it inspired them to also follow it.

The video is extremely vulnerable and shows Bob’s first steps in the journey as well as getting the work done at the clinic.

The best bit of course is how in the video before the procedure begins Bob gets extremely high on laughing gas and absolutely loses their sh*t. I cannot wait for this saga.

Wishing Bob all the luck on the journey! Especially considering that Bob has said they “can’t even sneeze” for the start of the recovery and that sounds HELLISH.

