John Davidson reveals he said another offensive slur during BAFTAs, but it was edited out

It was aimed at Alan Cumming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After the BAFTAs incident over the weekend, John Davidson has revealed he shouted another offensive slur during the broadcast, but the BBC edited it out.

At the annual BAFTAs last weekend, Tourette’s advocate John Davidson was recording, shouting the N-word from the crowd as Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. The activist has since apologised for the incident, which was caused by his coprolalia, a symptom of Tourette’s which forces individuals to say offensive language involuntarily.

In an interview with Variety, John Davidson has revealed that he used other offensive language due to involuntary tics that the BBC actually edited out. One was a homophobic slur aimed at Alan Cumming, who was presenting the BAFTAs.

“Alan Cumming joked about his own sexuality and, when referencing Paddington Bear, said, ‘Maybe you would like to come home with me, Paddington. It wouldn’t be the first time I have taken a hairy Peruvian bear home with me’,” John Davidson explained.

“This resulted in homophobic tics from me and led to a shout of ‘paedophile’ that was likely triggered because Paddington Bear is a children’s character.”

John reiterated that his tics were involuntary and that the infamous N-word incident was far from the only offensive thing he said that night.

“I would appreciate reports of the event explaining that I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words on the night of the awards. The N-word was one of these, and I completely understand its significance in history and in the modern world, but most articles are giving the impression I shouted one single slur on Sunday.”

Shortly after the N-word incident, John Davidson chose to leave the BAFTAs, and personally apologised to Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindon. When asked how the now-viral moment made him feel, John said it was humiliating.

“I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to hide – just get away from all the eyes.”

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

