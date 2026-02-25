The Tab
BBC

BBC producers reveal the ‘ridiculous’ reason BAFTAs racial slur was not bleeped

Now people are even angrier

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The debate around John Davidson’s Tourette’s outburst is still raging after the BBC failed to censor the moment from the BAFTAs.

At the award show on Sunday, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for Best Visual Effects when the Tourette’s activist was heard yelling the N-word from the crowd. The moment was initially left unedited, even after the BBC chose to censor “Free Palestine” from director Akinola Davies Jr. 

People are still debating the viral moment all over the internet, and it has unfortunately led to rampant ableism and racism on both sides of the debate.

The BBC has explained why it didn’t bleep John Davidson’s BAFTAs outburst

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Davidson has no control over his outbursts due to his coprolalia, but the BBC failed to cut the moment when it aired on BBC One. Then, it took the broadcasting company hours to remove the N-word from the BBC iPlayer.

Speaking to The Guardian, BBC producers admitted they simply “didn’t hear” him shouting it from the crowd because they were “working in a truck” and not in the building itself.

Similarly, in an official statement, the company said: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA film awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

The reaction to the BBC’s explanation has been mixed, with some stating that it’s simply not good enough.

“This is the sort of excuse you give when you don’t respect people,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “This is a bald-faced lie and insulting. Folks who were watching the show live said they heard it. You can also see MBJ and Delroy Lindo react to it. The host also acknowledged it.”

Other people have argued that it couldn’t be helped, as one person said on Reddit: “Having actually worked in a broadcast environment like this – it completely tracks. The director/producers in the truck do not have great audio monitoring and there is a LOT of cross-talk happening. Extremely hard for them to pick things up.”

Another wrote: “Communication between what’s happening on the ground and the OB truck at a live broadcast like this is SO chaotic.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock and BBC

More on: Baftas Celebrity Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Delroy Lindo calls out BAFTA as it releases statement apologising for racial slur at him

Why BAFTAs isn’t live, after ‘Free Palestine’ cut from broadcast but racial slur left in

Latest

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

BBC

BBC producers reveal the ‘ridiculous’ reason BAFTAs racial slur was not bleeped

Kieran Galpin

Now people are even angrier

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Ellissa Bain

‘What a nasty response’

Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases

Nina Stockdale

Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

BBC

BBC producers reveal the ‘ridiculous’ reason BAFTAs racial slur was not bleeped

Kieran Galpin

Now people are even angrier

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Ellissa Bain

‘What a nasty response’

Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases

Nina Stockdale

Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026