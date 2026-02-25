John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

John Davidson has spoken publicly for the first time since the BAFTA ceremony slur incident, saying he experienced “a wave of shame” when his involuntary Tourette’s tics were picked up during the broadcast, and calling out the BBC for placing a microphone close to his seat despite him being “some 40 rows back” from the stage.

The Scottish Tourette’s campaigner and real-life inspiration behind the nominated film I Swear said he had expected the broadcaster to edit out any such moments, given the ceremony was recorded with a two-hour delay.

In an email interview with Variety, Davidson said organisers had assured him beforehand that any swearing would be removed before transmission. He added that StudioCanal, the production company behind the film, had been liaising closely with BAFTA about precautions ahead of the event.

Reflecting on the auditorium at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Davidson said he later realised there had been a microphone positioned directly in front of him, something he now questions given his known condition.

“I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past, and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said, which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage, from being included in the broadcast,” he said.

He added: “As I reflect on the auditorium, I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic.”

Davidson said he had assumed he could not be heard on stage because of his distance and the lack of visible reaction from presenters. He only realised his tic had carried when presenters appeared to react, after which he chose to leave the auditorium to avoid further disruption.

Describing the moment his coprolalia tics escalated during the ceremony, he said: “My stomach just dropped. As always, I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up.”

“I want people to know and understand that my tics have absolutely nothing to do with what I think, feel or believe. It’s an involuntary neurological misfire. My tics are not an intention, not a choice and not a reflection of my values.”

Davidson stressed that Tourette’s-related vocal tics are involuntary neurological symptoms and not reflective of his beliefs or character. He also said he has contacted the studio behind Sinners to apologise directly to presenters Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo following the incident.

When contacted about Davidson’s comments, the BBC shared the same statement it issued soon after the incident: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

