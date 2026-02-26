Hilary Duff FINALLY reveals what really happened with Lindsay Lohan, on Call Her Daddy

2 hours ago

More than 20 years after their iconic Disney-era feud, Hilary Duff has finally spilled on what actually went down between her and Lindsay Lohan.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, Hilary admitted she did intentionally crash the 2003 premiere of Freaky Friday, which starred Lindsay at the height of her fame.

“I think absolutely yes,” she said. “Yeah, I was a teenager!”

Hilary added she wasn’t shocked when Lindsay seemingly retaliated by turning up to the premiere of her own film Cheaper by the Dozen later that year. According to Hilary, the chaotic premiere-hopping was basically mutual.

Despite years of shady comments and teen-mag tension, Hilary revealed they did finally bury the hatchet during a random club encounter years later.

“Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, ‘Are we good?’” Hilary said. “And I was like, ‘We’re good.’ She was like, ‘Let’s take a shot.’ … It was amazing.”

So yes, one tequila shot apparently ended one of the most famous noughties celebrity feuds.

Chad Michael Murray might have stirred things up

Hilary also suggested her then-co-star Chad Michael Murray could have been partly responsible for the original premiere drama. He’d starred with Lindsay in Freaky Friday before appearing opposite Hilary in A Cinderella Story, and was the one who invited Hilary as his guest.

“I don’t want to start any more stuff,” she laughed, “but he was like, ‘You should come with me.’ And I was like, ‘Mm-hm. Probably I should.’”

The feud started with Aaron Carter

For anyone who somehow missed the most 2000s love triangle ever: The tension between Hilary and Lindsay originally kicked off around 2002 when Aaron Carter left Hilary to date Lindsay.

The drama escalated through press comments and sketches (including a shady Saturday Night Live parody), firming them as teen rivals of the era, alongside their Disney hits Lizzie McGuire and The Parent Trap.

But now, Hilary says they’re good, proving that even the most chaotic Y2K feuds can end in peace (and shots).

Featured image credit: John Barrett/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock, Ed Geller/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock