Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

On Sunday 23rd November, “Durham’s most electric black tie sporting event” will return for Round 12. Wilder Student Fight Night will support The OddBalls Foundation – a charity devoted to testicular cancer awareness and reducing the stigma around it. With the big night fast approaching, The Durham Tab spoke to all of the student fighters who’ve been putting in relentless hours of training. Here’s what we heard from the incredible women gearing up to deliver an unforgettable evening of skill, energy, and entertainment.

Leonie ‘Molotov’ MacDougall vs. Ebiso ‘the hurricane Katrina’ Whyte

Leonie “Molotov” MacDougall is a second-year Anthropology student at Hatfield College, fighting in Round 12 for Durham University Sailing Club. She signed up for Fight Night for the challenge – and because after years of watching her younger brothers do martial arts, she decided she might as well step in herself. Leonie will be walking out with her Sailing mates, who will be sorting a walkout routine during a choreo social. Her song will either be Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time or Faint (iconic either way). Leonie’s message for Ebiso: “I’d stop chatting sh*t if I were you.”

Ebiso “The Hurricane” Katrina Whyte is a third-year PPE student at Hild Bede, representing DUNC (Durham University Netball Club) as she steps into the ring against Leonie. Swapping the netball hoop for boxing gloves, this challenge is completely new territory for her. She was inspired to take part after her best friend signed her up, and with her friends organising her walkout, even she’s not entirely sure what to expect. Rumour has it there will be flags and a chant celebrating her Nigerian heritage – plus a bit of Beyoncé. Her message for Leonie: “Humility always wins.”

Esha ‘punch ’em’ Patel vs. Grace ‘knock ’em’ Loh

Esha “punch ’em” Patel is a second year chemistry student at Josephine Butler. She will be representing a whopping three teams at Fight Night – Butler Tigers, JBWFC, and BCBC. Esha wanted to do Fight Night because she wanted to challenge herself and thought this good cause could make the challenge even more meaningful. She will be walking out to the high-energy anthem All of the Lights by Kanye, joined by some of the girls from cheer. As she’s a cheerleader, they will be creating a little routine and representing cheer with pom poms. Her words for Grace: “I’ve had half the training sessions but I’m still ready – good luck.”

Grace “Knock ’Em” Loh is a third-year Law student from Collingwood, representing Durham University Touch Rugby, the Hyrox Community, and Women’s Rugby Club. Her walkout is being planned by her “entourage” and will be a surprise on the night — though rumours suggest they’ll be going low (to Low by Flo Rida and T-Pain) if they can keep their balance, in honour of her surname. Grace signed up after her friends – buried in law exams and deadlines – decided it would be great entertainment to watch their 4’11” friend get beat up. The plot twist, she says, is that she’ll be doing the beating up. Her message to Esha? “My mum’s a surgeon – I’ve got free surgery offered for you after the fight.”

Caitlin ‘the chaos parade’ Wade vs. Eva ‘hammer ’em’ Howard

Representing both Collingwood netball and Durham University netball, Caitlin “the chaos parade” Wade is a politics and geography second year at Collingwood College. Caitlin signed up for Fight Night primarily for the fitness element, but she’s also excited for her friends to have a good night at the event supporting her. As for her walkout, Caitlin will be entering the ring to Lose Yourself by Eminem – hopefully with some funny outfits and (if she has her way) her friends in wigs. Her words for Eva: “Don’t cry when I win.”

Eva “hammer ’em” Howard is a second year sport and exercise science student at Collingwood. She will be representing CCWRFC (Collingwood women’s rugby) and DUWCC (DU women’s cricket). Eva signed up to give herself a new challenge. As both a lover and student of sports, she thought this would be the best way to try something completely new to her. Eva will be walking out to the classic Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and we can expect to see blow up hammers as she enters the ring. Eva told The Durham Tab that she “refuses to lose to someone who plays netball.”

Isla Hill ‘will kill’ vs. Lorelai ‘lights out’ Lancksweert

Isla Hill “will kill”, a second year English student from Van Mildert, is trading books for boxing gloves for Round 12 of Wilder Fight Night. She will be representing DUWAFC (women’s football) as she takes on this new challenge. Isla was motivated to get involved because she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone and try something different. As for her walkout, we’re going to have to wait for the night as it’s a surprise for now… But she wishes Lorelai good luck for the fight.

Lorelai “lights out” Lancksweert is a second year psychology student at Grey College representing Durham University Polo Club. Lorelai was inspired to sign up for the once-in-a-lifetime experience: “A fun story to tell the kids later.” She also sees it as an opportunity to get fit and is excited to get her friends together for the big night. For her walkout, we can expect to see some polo mallets and some handmade signs, likely to the tune of Maneater. Lorelai recommends that her opponent books a doctor’s appointment for after the fight…

Issy ‘gnarley’ Barley vs. Daisy ‘makes ’em hazy’ Greenall

Isabelle “Gnarley” Barley is a second year business student at Collingwood. She will be representing Durham Hockey for Round 12. Issy got involved because it’s a good opportunity to get fit, a great challenge, and because she has seen friends do it before and was inspired to get into the ring herself. Issy will be walking out to Fred Again’s Jungle and a routine by her friends. She wishes Daisy good luck for the fight.

A second year law student at Van Mildert, Daisy “makes ’em hazy” Greenall will be representing DUWCC (women’s cricket) at Fight Night. Daisy wanted to take part in order to challenge herself both mentally and physically. She wanted to try something new and saw Fight Night as an “amazing opportunity” to do so while raising money for a great cause. For her walkout, she is thinking of playing Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome to the Jungle. Her friends are taking the lead, but she’s heard there may be ginger wigs involved… When asked what she’d like to say to Issy, she said: “I’m going to win.”

Racy Huang ‘her by the neck’ vs. ‘Rocket’ Robynne Anthony Smith

Racy Huang “her by the neck” is a second year Chinese studies student at Josephine Butler. She will be representing the Durham Divas, Butler Tigers, and Butler Dance Troop. Racy took part last year as a ring girl, so is looking forward to the new experience of fighting in the ring – an experience she says she wouldn’t be able to get when she leaves uni. For her, a big part of the appeal is the crowds and getting to have a good night with all her friends. Walking out to Gasolina, Racy will be Hugh Hefner and her friends will be Playboy bunnies. Iconic. Her message to Robynne: “Stop chatting sh*t about me when you don’t come to practice.”

“Rocket” Robynne Anthony-Smith, a second year chemistry student at Van Mildert, will be representing Van Mildert Boat Club, Van Mildert running, and Van Mildert lacrosse. Robynne signed up as a part of a deal with her friend group, who agreed they’d all sign up for either DUCFS or Fight Night. Obviously, Robynne chose Fight Night and was successful. She will be walking out to the iconic Von Dutch by Charli XCX. Expect to see some sunglasses on stage and general high energy. Robynne hopes her walkout will “get the adrenaline flowing” for the big fight. She said of her opponent: “Enough was said in the comments, we’ll settle it in the ring x.”

Amy ‘slayed me’ Duschenes vs. Dom ‘the bomb’ Kubik

Amy “slayed me” Duschenes is a second year from Hild Bede studying natural sciences, who will be representing the bears this Fight Night (Hild Bede Castle Cheer). She got involved because she thought it would be a good personal challenge and because it’s an opportunity to raise money for an amazing cause. Amy’s walkout is currently a surprise, you’ll have to wait for the big night..! However, she did say of her opponent: “Good luck, she’s going to need it.” Yeah Hild Bede!

Dominique “the bomb” Kubik is a second year politics and international relations student at Castle. She will be representing DUWAFC (women’s football) for Round 12 and signed up to do Fight Night both to try something new and to challenge herself. As for her walkout, it will be a surprise of the night – but we’re sure it will be “the bomb.” Her note to Amy: “Good luck – and I hope you’re ready.”

Molly ‘layout’ Leckie vs. Faye ‘whack ’em’ Wood

Representing Phoenix Cheer (the John Snow and Stevo team), Molly “Layout” Leckie is a third-year Psychology student at Stephenson College. More used to dancing than sparring, she’s taking on this challenge to boost her fitness, learn something new, and add a bit of discipline to her final year. She was further inspired as her best friend, Livi Kaye, signed up and is also taking part. Molly will enter the ring to Where Is My Husband? by RAYE — walking out, of course, to the iconic “I would like a ring” bridge — joined by four friends armed with pom-poms. She’s keeping things fun, focused, and a little bit chaotic. When asked what she’d like to say to Faye, she simply said she should be less serious and raise more money…. Yikes.

Faye “whack ’em” Wood is a Hatfield student in her first year of her accounting and finance degree. On the big night, she’ll be representing Hatfield’s women’s lacrosse. She signed up to Fight Night because she thought it would be a fun experience, an opportunity to challenge herself, and an opportunity to meet new friends. While she hasn’t yet decided on her song, she is hoping to have a bit of a dance routine planned for the walkout – as well as big banner representing Hatfield’s women’s lacrosse. Bringing just as much fire as Molly, Faye said of her opponent: “Leckie, you’re going to be laid out in one round.”

Charlotte ‘mash ’em’ Mackley vs. Evalina ‘hurricane’ Hills

Charlotte “mash ’em” Mackley, a second year Hatfielder studying finance and accounting, is representing both DUSSC (Durham University Ski and Snowboard Club) and Hatfield Hockey. For Charlotte, the main appeal of Fight Night was the fitness aspect. After illness last year, she wanted a new challenge to help get her fitness back. She is also excited to raise money for a brilliant cause. Charlotte and her friends have choreographed a dance in their living room, and she is looking forward to walking out to Von Dutch by Charli XCX – a song choice she feels reflects her Essex roots. Her words for Evalina: “I’m gonna beat you up after what you said at the press conference…”

Evalina “hurricane” Hills is a second year history and French student representing Chad’s Women’s Darts (Women in Velour). Evalina wanted to get involved in Fight Night to try a fighting sport while gaining some strength. Previously, Evalina has done cardio-based sports, including hockey and cross country, so Fight Night represents a completely new sporty challenge for her. When walking out to Power by Kanye West, two of Evalina’s friends will be doing a boxing themed routine at the front while her other “hyper-uppers” are at the back. Her words for Charlotte: “She can run, but she can’t hide.”

Livi ‘Kaye-O’ vs. Anna ‘Conda’ Andrews

Livi Kaye, a third year psychology student at Collingwood College, is representing Collingwood women’s hockey and student theatre. Livi’s other friends and boyfriend participated in Fight Night before and Livi loved watching the event, so she has decided that, in her last year, she had to get into the ring herself. For her walkout, she’ll be joined by two of her housemates and two other friends and will make her entrance to the tune of Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis. Aside from this, Livi says that her friends will sort the walkout out themselves after a few pints… When asked for her words for her opponent she said: “Get ready to get punched in the nose – and beaten.” She added: “Good luck, she’s gonna need it.”

Anna “Conda” Andrews is a history and economics student at Van Mildert. For Round 12, she’ll be representing Van Mildert Netball. Anna wanted to get involved in Fight Night to get fit, learn a new skill, meet new people, and have a great night at the end. Her walkout is a surprise for now, so we’re excited to see what she does on the night. Her message to Livi? “Tsssssss.”

