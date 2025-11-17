The Tab

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

One for the notes app

May Thomson | Guides

Whether you’re between lectures, working on a group project, or looking to reward yourself for attending one contact hour, Durham has plenty of easygoing lunch spots that hit the spot without completely breaking the bank. From affordable dinner spots to cutesy cafes, here are some of the best casual places around town.

Your uni house

Yep, I did this in the last restaurant guide. But honestly, one of the best ideas for a friend hangout is a Durham Come Dine With Me. Cooking a meal for friends is a really fun (and only marginally stressful) activity for you and your whole group. You could be as extra as you like for this one! Equally, you could do a bring-a-board / dish night. Just try your best to avoid the Judas cradle or 25 years behind bars.

Notch

Notch has just dropped their £11 lunch menu and it’s the perfect place for a chill but still lovely lunch with friends. The burgers we got in the video above were honestly unreal. Definitely recommend! Plus, Notch is in a perfect location for lunch between lectures. And the playlist in there is really good too.

Nando’s

A classic. Even better when combined with a cinema trip – something about that combo just hits so hard. Perfect location on Walkergate, loads of seating, lovely staff. A reliable favourite. Plus, I implore you to try the medium chicken thigh Sunset Burger with halloumi and avocado (no chutney). The stuff of dreams.

Rudy’s

Rudy’s pizza is genuinely divine. It’s definitely up there as one of my favourite spots in Durham and it’s perfect for so many occasions. Whether you fancy taking a date there, having dinner with friends, or even ordering to your house and having a movie night, Rudy’s has got you.

Tango

Unreal stuff, frankly. The burgers are just so good and the chips are fabulous. Fairly priced too. And – it’s another one with a really good playlist in the background…

Pizza Express

Kind of a basic pick but certainly not a wrong one. There’s something about Pizza Express that just hits – just walking by there’s an unreal aroma in the air. And those dough balls are unmatched. This is also a good pick because you can find loads of coupons and discount codes, which makes it even friendlier for a student budget.

Treats

Such a good lunch spot – the menu is expansive and affordable, and the venue is really lovely with loads of sage green and butterfly decorations. If you’ve thought about going to Treats but haven’t got around to it yet, here’s your sign.

