Feeling thirsty? Here are five places to get a rejuvenating smoothie in Exeter

Because balance is key

Georgia Birkwieser | Guides

Break out the fake-tan and trade in your teeny-tiny scarves for comically large ones, Exeter – winter is coming!

With the incoming bare trees and frigid breezes, it’s so important to get our vitamins, fruits and veggies in, and unfortunately, an Efes just isn’t going to cut it this time.

The health food epidemic has reached Exeter, luckily enough, so there’s a variety of hidden gems and staples alike to try out.

To reminisce on better, warmer times, enjoying a refreshing smoothie or smoothie bowl is one way to get a quick pick-me-up that you don’t need to feel guilty about.

Luna Cafe

Nestled on Queen’s Street, next to the Co-Op and across from Central Station, is a newly opened wellness cafe offering a 20% student discount and a flavourful selection of nutritious and comforting smoothies, açai bowls, fresh-pressed juices, and hot drinks.

Luna Cafe is the perfect place for a study spot, where you hardly mind that your sweet treat of choice is the same temperature as the wind outside.

Not only does their selection look good, but the ingredients are certified fresh and seasonal items are added regularly – check out the pretty, pink cocoa on their Instagram!

  • My faves: Dream Date Smoothie, Açai Bowl, Green Power Bowl
  • Bonus mention: Chaga Chai Latte (if you want something hot and cosy) 

Hyde and Seek

Hyde and Seek is best known for its assortment of gift items and trinkets, but they should be better acknowledged for their food, drinks, and yes, smoothies!

Located on the corner of St.Paul and Queen Street, Hyde and Seek provides a range of all-fruit smoothies with vitalizing ingredients like beetroot, ginger and even aloe vera, along with traditional smoothie staples.

This is definitely a spot to sit in if you can; the colourful arrangements and natural lighting are a great addition for your wellness fix!

  • My faves: Passion Fruit Storm, Açai Kick
  • Bonus mention: Beet Root Chai Latte

Juice King

Would it even be an Exeter smoothie list without a Juice King mention? Juice King has become legendary in Exeter for customisable açai bowls and an extensive list of smoothies.

Juice King is conveniently situated in the town centre near The Depot and boasts a range of health foods, bagels, and probably some of the best matcha in town.

They also carry a selection of wellness add-ons for whichever of their many smoothies you decide to try, including spirulina, ashwagandha, protein powders and even creatine.

Of course, if the cold isn’t too intimidating, you simply have to try one of their customizable açai bowls for the full Juice King experience!

  • My faves: Mother Runner, Clean Green, Zenergy
  • Bonus mention: Salted Maple Matcha Latte

VegBox

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Veg Box (@vegbox_cafe)

Finding vegetarian and vegan-friendly options tends to be a struggle, but why stress when you can go down to the lovely Quayside and get fresh smoothies, açai bowls and more plant-based options. Even non-vegetarians are sure to find something at this lovely spot near the waterfront!

Be sure to head down on a sunnier day to get your hot-girl walk in, or come dressed in layers. VegBox is a great place to bring your plant-based friends for brunch or just to try something new, and it definitely helps that it’s beautifully located overlooking the Quayside.

  • My faves: Sunrise Smoothie, Nuts for You
  • Bonus mention: Pancakes and avocado toast

Queen’s Cafe

Just need a quick pick me up before your next lecture? Or a cure for your TP Wednesday hangover when you have an 8:30 on Thursday? Check out the cafe in Queen’s building for a selection of rotating smoothies with the vitamins and nutrients to help you “lock in”.

Besides having great coffee at student-friendly prices, the Barisca Coffee set-up is serving up usually three creative choices a day if you’re on the verge of a caffeine crash.

  • My fave: Exotic Island (at the moment – their menu changes frequently)
  • Bonus mention: Any of their coffee, or the carrot cake bake
Georgia Birkwieser | Guides
