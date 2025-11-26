The Tab

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Just last week, it was revealed that British boyband Blue are coming to Lancaster as part of their intimate tour next summer.

Kanteena, located on Brewery Lane, is hosting two events on Monday 20th July, 2026, and comment that a “fantastic show is guaranteed” in our “beautiful city” of Lancaster. Originally only a 8pm show was scheduled, but a 5pm show was added a week later due to high demand.

The announcement post carries on to say the shows are in “support of their new record, ‘Reflections’, out on January 9”.

Four-piece boyband Blue formed in 2000, and consists of members Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan. Two of their biggest hits ‘One Love’ and ‘All Rise’ were released as singles in their first two albums, respectively, before taking a hiatus from 2004 until 2011.

Boy band Blue coming to Lancaster's Kanteena

Via @kanteenalancaster on Instagram

Blue then reunited to perform for Eurovision in 2011, performing in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finished in 22nd place. The beloved boyband then embarked on a tour in 2013 to support their then-newly released album Roulettes.

Blue’s newly-announced intimate shows at Kanteena come as just two of a string of intimate shows across the UK next summer, including dates at fellow Northern cities Leeds and Liverpool.Tickets have proven to be in high demand, and the 9pm show has already sold out via the link provided by Kanteena. However, there is still the opportunity to bag tickets if you join the waitlist here.

The 5pm matinee show goes on sale Tuesday 25th November at 5pm, which can be purchased here.

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
