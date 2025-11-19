The Tab

‘Skill, good humour, and enthusiasm’: Lancaster Castle tours win top UK tourism award

The tours have been awarded the Best Told Story at the 2025 VisitEngland Accolade Awards

| UPDATED
Isabella Laithwaite | News

The Lancaster Castle tours have won a top UK tourism award, receiving the Best Told Story at the 2025 VisitEngland Accolade Awards.

The recognition celebrates excellence in storytelling and engagement among visitors across the UK’s best attractions.

Presented by the national tourism board, the VisitEngland Accolade Awards acknowledge attractions that deliver outstanding experiences for visitors, and the castle tours at Lancaster were recognised after a commendatory assessment in 2024.

After being awarded this accolade, Lancaster Castle can now display the official VisitEngland Best Told Story logo, indicating that it is one of the UK’s leading heritage attractions.

The assessor of Lancaster Castle’s guided tours awarded the tours with a 92 per cent mark and identified them as being exceptional, scoring top in four out of five categories.

In a report, the assessor described the tour as being “extremely well structured”, with the castle having “immaculately maintained courtrooms”.

Tour guide James Houghton and museum manager at Lancaster Castle, Dr Colin Penny, attended the official awards ceremony, which was held at the British Motor Museum on November 12 2025.

The assessor added: “The tour guide’s exceptional knowledge, skill, good humour and enthusiasm brought all areas to life with a careful blend of facts and anecdotes. The guide was a natural storyteller and had a captive, engaged audience from start to finish […] Barring a couple of small tweaks to the conclusion, this tour was flawless.”

Owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, the castle dates back to Roman times and has stood as a symbol for justice, power and resilience for nearly 1,000 years.

Lancaster Castle has had many uses over the years, including a royal fortress, a centre for laws and order, and it was also one of Europe’s longest-operating prisons. The castle has been the topic of royal warfare, visits and also home to the notoriously infamous Pendle Witch trials.

However, today, the castle offers guided tours all year round that take visitors on a journey through time to witness centuries of British history – exploring royal courtrooms, prison cells and medieval stories.

For more information about Lancaster Castle tours, visit lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
Isabella Laithwaite | News
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

