‘Skill, good humour, and enthusiasm’: Lancaster Castle tours win top UK tourism award

2 days ago | UPDATED 3 hours ago

The Lancaster Castle tours have won a top UK tourism award, receiving the Best Told Story at the 2025 VisitEngland Accolade Awards.

The recognition celebrates excellence in storytelling and engagement among visitors across the UK’s best attractions.

Presented by the national tourism board, the VisitEngland Accolade Awards acknowledge attractions that deliver outstanding experiences for visitors, and the castle tours at Lancaster were recognised after a commendatory assessment in 2024.

After being awarded this accolade, Lancaster Castle can now display the official VisitEngland Best Told Story logo, indicating that it is one of the UK’s leading heritage attractions.

The assessor of Lancaster Castle’s guided tours awarded the tours with a 92 per cent mark and identified them as being exceptional, scoring top in four out of five categories.

In a report, the assessor described the tour as being “extremely well structured”, with the castle having “immaculately maintained courtrooms”.

Tour guide James Houghton and museum manager at Lancaster Castle, Dr Colin Penny, attended the official awards ceremony, which was held at the British Motor Museum on November 12 2025.

The assessor added: “The tour guide’s exceptional knowledge, skill, good humour and enthusiasm brought all areas to life with a careful blend of facts and anecdotes. The guide was a natural storyteller and had a captive, engaged audience from start to finish […] Barring a couple of small tweaks to the conclusion, this tour was flawless.”

Owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, the castle dates back to Roman times and has stood as a symbol for justice, power and resilience for nearly 1,000 years.

Lancaster Castle has had many uses over the years, including a royal fortress, a centre for laws and order, and it was also one of Europe’s longest-operating prisons. The castle has been the topic of royal warfare, visits and also home to the notoriously infamous Pendle Witch trials.

However, today, the castle offers guided tours all year round that take visitors on a journey through time to witness centuries of British history – exploring royal courtrooms, prison cells and medieval stories.

For more information about Lancaster Castle tours, visit lancashire.gov.uk/museums.