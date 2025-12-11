The Tab

Here’s what Christmas movie you should watch based on your Manchester study spot

Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like a Home Alone marathon

Jessica Owen | Guides

Michaelmas term is almost over and we’re all counting down the days until we get a break from deadlines and walking through floods on Oxford Road. The flat decorations are up, the gingerbread has burnt in the oven, you’ve used a rogue traffic cone as a tree, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about an end-of-term movie night with your friends.

With so many amazing Christmas movies to choose from, you’ll need a perfect movie list to help you pick. So we’ve come up with a 100 per cent accurate and completely indisputable guide to which festive film you should pick – all based on your favourite study spots.

Stopford Library – Home Alone

via Disney Plus

Home Alone is one of those films that instantly puts you in a good mood – something you’ll be in dire need of if you’re a medical student stressing over placement and exam revision in Stopford. Plus, it’ll be a good chance to practice your medical skills by guessing how much treatment the Wet Bandits will need when they stumble out of Kevin’s house.

House of Books and Friends – Miracle on 34th Street

via Disney Plus

A wholesome film for a wholesome student. Grab a Bailey’s hot chocolate and the homemade mince pies you made with your flatmates and let the nostalgia of a Mara Wilson movie distract you from your impending deadlines.

John Ryland’s Library – A Christmas Carol

To Muppet or not to Muppet? via Disney Plus

If you’re spending your days in John Ryland’s, you’re probably an English Lit student and are getting sick of reading the classics – so why not watch one instead? If you’re really sick of Dickens and Bachelard, you could always watch the Muppets version.

Haunt – Love, Actually

via Netflix

Haunt’s regulars are the social butterflies of Manchester – they won’t stay in the café’s booths for long, partly because they’ve got plans with friends and partly because someone is glaring at them from their less-lovely spot on the stools. You’ll need a movie that’s as time-consuming as Colin’s American flings, so Love, Actually is the perfect choice for you with its high number of short and snappy storylines.

AMBS – Hot Frosty

via Netflix

You’re just pure chaos – if anyone was going to enjoy a Hallmark-style movie about a snowman turned love interest, it would be you.

City Library – Nativity!

via BBC iPlayer

You probably grew up in Manchester and still love going to your oldest study spot, or you just like being surrounded by A-Level students who are doing more work than you. Either way, we think you’ll love the absolute British staple, Nativity, as a way to recover from being humbled by 16-year-olds.

Mala – Serendipity 

You’re a hopeless romantic who yearns for the return of Chapter One Books – but you’ll still cling onto your past memories just like Trager and Sara in this romantic classic.

Manchester Metropolitan Library – Die Hard

via Disney Plus

The least festive Christmas movie for the most unhappy of students – get yourself out of those tiny rooms with a single chair in and head to a café instead, we beg of you.

Federal – The Holiday

via Universal Pictures

You’ve said “matcha” 5,000 times this term, and felt very brave when you switched from iced to hot drinks in autumn – you love a good romcom like The Holiday at Christmas and will spend the whole time wishing everyone on Hinge was like Jude Law…keep dreaming.

Ali G – Deck the Halls

via Disney Plus

Watching the Finches and Halls battle it out is just like watching students passive-aggressively fight for a seat in Ali G.

House of Social – Elf

via Warner Bros.

You’ll spend the whole movie gossiping instead of actually paying attention, so you might as well pick a well-known movie to avoid missing anything you haven’t seen before.

