Here’s what Christmas movie you should watch based on your Manchester study spot

Michaelmas term is almost over and we’re all counting down the days until we get a break from deadlines and walking through floods on Oxford Road. The flat decorations are up, the gingerbread has burnt in the oven, you’ve used a rogue traffic cone as a tree, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about an end-of-term movie night with your friends.

With so many amazing Christmas movies to choose from, you’ll need a perfect movie list to help you pick. So we’ve come up with a 100 per cent accurate and completely indisputable guide to which festive film you should pick – all based on your favourite study spots.

Stopford Library – Home Alone

Home Alone is one of those films that instantly puts you in a good mood – something you’ll be in dire need of if you’re a medical student stressing over placement and exam revision in Stopford. Plus, it’ll be a good chance to practice your medical skills by guessing how much treatment the Wet Bandits will need when they stumble out of Kevin’s house.

House of Books and Friends – Miracle on 34th Street

A wholesome film for a wholesome student. Grab a Bailey’s hot chocolate and the homemade mince pies you made with your flatmates and let the nostalgia of a Mara Wilson movie distract you from your impending deadlines.

John Ryland’s Library – A Christmas Carol

If you’re spending your days in John Ryland’s, you’re probably an English Lit student and are getting sick of reading the classics – so why not watch one instead? If you’re really sick of Dickens and Bachelard, you could always watch the Muppets version.

Haunt – Love, Actually

Haunt’s regulars are the social butterflies of Manchester – they won’t stay in the café’s booths for long, partly because they’ve got plans with friends and partly because someone is glaring at them from their less-lovely spot on the stools. You’ll need a movie that’s as time-consuming as Colin’s American flings, so Love, Actually is the perfect choice for you with its high number of short and snappy storylines.

AMBS – Hot Frosty

You’re just pure chaos – if anyone was going to enjoy a Hallmark-style movie about a snowman turned love interest, it would be you.

City Library – Nativity!

You probably grew up in Manchester and still love going to your oldest study spot, or you just like being surrounded by A-Level students who are doing more work than you. Either way, we think you’ll love the absolute British staple, Nativity, as a way to recover from being humbled by 16-year-olds.

Mala – Serendipity

You’re a hopeless romantic who yearns for the return of Chapter One Books – but you’ll still cling onto your past memories just like Trager and Sara in this romantic classic.

Manchester Metropolitan Library – Die Hard

The least festive Christmas movie for the most unhappy of students – get yourself out of those tiny rooms with a single chair in and head to a café instead, we beg of you.

Federal – The Holiday

You’ve said “matcha” 5,000 times this term, and felt very brave when you switched from iced to hot drinks in autumn – you love a good romcom like The Holiday at Christmas and will spend the whole time wishing everyone on Hinge was like Jude Law…keep dreaming.

Ali G – Deck the Halls

Watching the Finches and Halls battle it out is just like watching students passive-aggressively fight for a seat in Ali G.

House of Social – Elf

You’ll spend the whole movie gossiping instead of actually paying attention, so you might as well pick a well-known movie to avoid missing anything you haven’t seen before.



Featured images via Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer