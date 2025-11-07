The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

4 hours ago

Moving into halls is singlehandedly one of the most exciting events in your uni life. Whether you’re looking forward to gaining independence and leaving home, making new friends, decorating your room or having a fresh start, the September move-in is the beginning of a new chapter of your life.

Something to prepare yourself for is plethora of characters you are guaranteed to meet (or in some cases not meet) somewhere in your halls journey. Here’s our guide to the top nine most frequent residents.

1. The Mass Cleaner

This flatmate might seem like a clean freak – always wiping counters and scrubbing sinks – but they’re truly a blessing. A tidy home makes a huge difference, and they’re happiest in an organised space.

While their cleaning habits might annoy the more laid-back housemates, sharing the chores can help. Cleaning every day like it’s a five-star hotel gets tiring if others don’t help (don’t be that person). Try cleaning together or making a rota – and maybe take a trip to the Arndale for some yummy-smelling supplies. You might find someone else who loves the Snow Fairy scent just as much as you.

2. The Serial Complainer

This housemate is like a grumpy grandparent – there’s always something to complain about. The flat’s too hot, too cold, too noisy, or too messy – nothing’s ever right.

You can’t always change their mind, so sometimes it’s best to just smile and nod. Still, if something’s bothering you, talk it out and listen to their concerns too. Mutual respect and communication keep the peace in the flat.

3. The Ghost

There’s not much to say about this person. You don’t really know anything about them – you’ve never spoken to them. You barely/if not ever see them. Maybe their bed is so ridiculously cosy that they never want to leave, or maybe they’ve built a whole world within those four walls. Why bother coming out if their room is supplied with Wi-Fi, endless snacks and a Netflix subscription?

4. The Social Butterfly

You can never keep up with the social butterfly – they’re always off to a party or at Blue’s Kitchen on a random Wednesday. Their energy is unmatched, and everyone loves them. You could be that person too! Uni’s the perfect time to make friends and try new things.

5. The Hoarder

This person acts like the flat is Mary Poppins’ briefcase. They seem to have an infinite collection of plates and mugs to suit every festive season, and every weekend they have accumulated yet another traffic cone disguised as a Christmas tree, or some battered pumpkin fairy lights.

It can either be hilarious or very overstimulating. If you need a seasoning for your chicken, they are sure to have the one you need from the pack of one hundred that they got from Lidl. In the words of Forrest Gump, “you never know what you’re gonna get”.

6. The Stress head/Overachiever

We all become this person at one point or another. This housemate, however, is a chronic panicker. Sweat seems to always be dripping down their brow. They are running purely on biscuits and caffeine. They have an assignment due in two months, but in their mind there’s no time to waste.

This flatmate relies heavily on their Kalms (if you know, you know). Make sure you take this housemate out every now and then to bring them back to reality. A warm hot chocolate from Fig + Sparrow always hits the spot. Fuel them with some delicious pizza on the way home too! There’s nothing that a pizza from Rudy’s can’t fix.

7. The Zen Master

On the contrary, the “Zen Master” is as the title suggests, the calmest person on campus. They don’t worry if they’ve got two days to write a 3,000-word essay, if they have been wearing the same t-shirt for a week straight (Circuit Laundry can get spenny), or if they have £1.17 in their bank account.

This housemate is the most peaceful person in the building. They might even mediate arguments between other flatmates. They aren’t stressed at all; they’re just surfing through the school year.

8. The Invisible Fridge Raider

This person is the Houdini of fridges. That chocolate you were looking forward to as your evening sweet treat – gone. Pepsi Max bottle – empty. Your mayonnaise bottle is running low and letting out the final toot. Consider installing a spy camera to catch the thief.

9. Freshers’ Flu victim

Oh, Freshers’ Flu. We all fall victim to it at one point or another. The feeling that your head weighs an absolute tonne and your nose is running like your rusty student kitchen tap. It seems that no matter how many painkillers you take, it just isn’t enough, so instead you resort to lying in bed with your leftover Burger Box from last night’s pub crawl, feeling oh so sorry for yourself.

This seems to do the trick…usually. The Freshers’ Flu Victim, however, seems to wallow in their rotten state for the entire year. They are constantly riddled with one illness or another. The sounds of their coughs seem to echo down the halls all year round. Maybe grab them some tissues and cough sweets to help a fellow student out.