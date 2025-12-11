The Tab

University of Greater Manchester faces inquiry from Office for Students amid fraud claims

The university has faced multiple senior staff suspensions and allegations of bribery in the past year

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Greater Manchester (UoGM) is under investigation by the Office for Students (OfS) amid allegations of bullying, bribery and financial misconduct.

This comes after Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating “allegations of financial irregularities” within the university, formerly named the University of Bolton, last May.

The Office for Students will now examine whether the university has “adequate and effective management and governance arrangements,” and whether its governing documents uphold the public interest governance principles its regulatory framework calls for.

This will determine whether the university is compliant with the OfS’s conditions of registration.

UoGM has faced multiple serious allegations in the past year. In July, police said they were looking into “suspected fraud and bribery,” having carried out searches of seven properties to seize evidence. August reports revealed that the Serious Fraud Office was involved in discussions with police.

The Manchester Mill had reported on claims of bullying, and senior staff had allegedly attempted to send hundreds of thousands of pounds in tuition fees to a private company. They were reportedly attempting to do so through a recruitment partner in Morocco and had paid the private company millions of pounds for international marketing.

Sir George Holmes, who had been vice-chancellor at UoGM for over 20 years, was suspended as investigations began. Two further senior staff members were also suspended, and PricewaterhouseCoopers began an internal investigation at the request of the university.

The University of Greater Manchester, which faces an OfS inquiry due to claims of fraud

The University of Greater Manchester via Google Maps

Staff had passed a vote of no confidence in Holmes; however, the university called the suspensions of senior staff members “a precautionary measure” and emphasised that they did not “imply any assumption of guilt.”

The university is currently being led by Greg Walker, pro vice-chancellor (academic), on an interim basis.

When investigations first took place, the University and College Union said: “We remain extremely concerned about the allegations of racism, financial irregularity, and incompetency levelled at senior leaders. Staff are crying out for honesty and transparency and we now expect a thorough explanation of the circumstances and allegations.”

The OfS now says that the current investigation’s launch is a sign that the organisation has “identified potential concerns that require further scrutiny”. However, this “does not mean that any form of non-compliance or wrong-doing has taken place.”

A university spokesperson said the institution will “co-operate fully with enquiries from the OfS.”

”The university remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability and we will work closely with the OfS,” the spokesperson continued. 

“It is important to note, as it says in the OfS statement, that ‘the decision to open an investigation does not mean that any form of non-compliance or wrong-doing has taken place’.

“The university’s internal procedures are ongoing and involve all relevant parties. As a result, we are not able to comment further until such matters are concluded,” they added. 

The University of Greater Manchester was contacted for further comment.

