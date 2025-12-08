31-year-old man charged with terrorism offences following arrest at Manchester Airport

These charges are not directly linked to the October synagogue attack

A man has been charged with terrorism offences following his arrest at Manchester Airport on 27th November.

Mohammad Asim Bashir, who resides in Cheetham Hill, was originally arrested on suspicion of “commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism” following the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October.

However, Greater Manchester Police say his current charges are not directly linked to this attack.

Bashir has been charged with one count of preparation for acts of terrorism and three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications to synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie and other individuals.

All charges were made under the 2006 Terrorism Act.

These charges were the result of enquiries conducted by Greater Manchester Police into Bashir’s connections with Al-Shamie. However, he has been found to have no direct connection to the attack and his charges are separate to this.

He was remanded to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday 5th December 2025.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said on 4th December: “Following charging authority being granted by the CPS [Counter Terrorism Policing], this morning we have charged Mohammad Asim Bashir with a number of terrorism offences, including preparation for acts of terrorism.

“These charges aren’t directly linked to the terrorist attack which took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue but have come as a result of enquiries conducted by our investigation team.

“Bashir has been released without charge in relation to the terrorist attack. However, he has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow to face the charges authorised today.

“Our investigation into the attack remains live and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information that could potentially be of assistance to please come forward.

“I would also like to once again thank members of the community for their continued patience and support as we conduct our enquiries.”

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Presecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Devision, said: “We have decided to prosecute Mohammad Bashir with terrorism offences – following a Counter Terrorism Policing North West investigation into his conduct linked to Jihad Al-Shamie.

“Our prosecutors have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to charge Mohammad Bashir with one offence of preparation of terrorist acts and three offences of sharing terrorist publications with Al-Shamie and others with the intent to encourage acts of terrorism.

“We have worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing North West as they carried out their investigation.”

