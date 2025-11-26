Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

17 mins ago

Whether you’re a die-hard musical theatre kid or someone who’s been humming Defying Gravity against your will for the last six months thanks to the promo tour from hell, one thing’s clear: The Wicked press cycle has eaten us alive.

From influencers to actors, these celebs hate Wicked – and the drama surrounding it.

Olivia Attwood: ‘I don’t get … or like … Wicked’

Ex Love Islander turned TV presenter, Olivia Attwood, drew attention online after posting a TikTok expressing her bafflement at the enthusiasm surrounding Wicked.

Captioned “I hope this reaches some people who feel the same”, Olivia said: “Being someone that doesn’t get … or like … Wicked … is very surreal.”

She added that observing the excitement around the film made her feel as though she was “in a weird dream.”

Adele: ‘I really don’t like musicals’

Adele’s reservations are less about Wicked specifically and more about the genre as a whole. The singer has previously spoken about her dislike of musicals, once remarking that she “f**king hates” them — a quote highlighted by What’s On Stage.

During a performance at her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, she reiterated: “I really don’t like musicals … it just doesn’t do anything for me.”

However, she went on to say that she would still be watching the Wicked film, admitting she had been “gagged” by the scale of the promotional rollout, according to reporting by Uproxx

Michelle Yeoh: ‘I had not seen Wicked before’

Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible in the new film, has been notably honest about her limited familiarity with the musical prior to joining the cast. Imagine getting cast in Wicked and Googling it on the way home?

Speaking to TooFab, Yeoh said she “had no clue” what director Jon M. Chu was referring to when first approached about the role, admitting: “I had not seen Wicked the musical before … I hate to say [that].”

Her comments were later reported by AOL which emphasised that the actor had simply not attended theatre regularly in recent years, so at least she’s not as passionate as other celebs who hate Wicked.

