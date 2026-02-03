Calling all couples! Here are the best ways to spend this Valentine’s Day in Exeter

5 hours ago

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and we want to make sure it’s one to remember. From budget-friendly gems to spots worth splashing out on, this guide dives into some of the best places Exeter has to offer because, let’s be honest, student loan money only stretches so far. Whether you’re planning something low-key or going all out, there’s no shortage of romantic options around the city.

So, if you’re one of the unlucky ones without a reading week conveniently lining up with Valentine’s, fear not. This guide is packed with ideas to help you make the most of the day.

A scenic stroll

The weather this time of year can be fairly unpredictable, as we’ve seen with the briefly waterlogged Mill on the Exe. But on the off chance that the weather decides to pull itself together on the 14th then a scenic walk may be a good option for you. It’s easy, affordable, and definitely underrated.

A wander around the Quay is always a solid option, but if you’re willing to venture a little further, Exmouth, Dawlish, Topsham, or even Haldon Forest are also perfect for a romantic stroll.

Staying closer to campus? A walk around the city centre is also lovely, particularly around the cathedral. It’s a lovely spot to sit, people-watch, and warm up with a coffee (or a glass of wine).

Grab a sweet treat

We all know that the way to anyone’s heart is through the perfect sweet treat, and there’s no better excuse to indulge than Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking to mix things up from the classic Exeter student trip to M&S, a trip to the Little Dessert Shop might be in order. They’ve got a huge selection of indulgent desserts, including plenty of those viral favourites you’ve definitely seen all over TikTok.

Other solid options include Boatyard Bakery, Sunny’s, or the Tiny Tasting Room, ideal for a low-pressure date that still feels like a treat.

Another seriously cute date spot is Hyde and Seek, a gift shop and café rolled into one. It’s perfect for a Valentine’s date and an ideal spot to pick up a card or gift before the big day. Efficient and romantic!

Dinner

Exeter has plenty of fantastic dinner spots, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect chance to try somewhere new. For a relaxed and affordable option, there are some great pubs like The Black Horse or The Ship ( which is known for being the best place to share a sticky toffee pudding).

If you’re craving something a bit sunnier, Exeter’s Greek restaurants are ideal. Polly’s Little Greek Kitchen, Souvlaki, and Gyros Exeter both bring summer vibes, though the latter is cash-only.

Keeping the summer vibes going, or if you’re more into sharing plates, then Calvo Loco Tapas Bar is perfect for a laid-back but romantic evening of delicious tapas.

For a more elevated night out, classics like The Ivy, Harry’s, or the Cosy Club never miss, while The Old Firehouse remains a firm Exeter favourite for great pizza and atmosphere.

Other more affordable options in Exeter include spots like Rosa’s Thai, Franco Manca, Côte, The Botanist, and On The Waterfront. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, take a look at Too Good to Go. A fun, affordable date idea that lets you spend the evening sampling different mystery bags.

Cute day trips

There are plenty of date ideas beyond dinner around Exeter, including a day trip to Darts Farm. From spa treatments (if you’re feeling like properly spoiling yourselves) to its award-winning farm shop, it’s ideal for a relaxed but still special day out.

If the weather’s on your side, a beach trip is another lovely option. Budleigh Salterton beach or Exmouth make for easy day trips from Exeter and are perfect for a bracing walk, chippy chips, and pretending it’s summer again.

For something extra wholesome, The Jolly Pottery is a great shout. You can paint something to commemorate the day or even make gifts for each other, cute and sentimental.

And if you’re more into keeping things simple, a cinema date never fails. Exeter Picturehouse is perfect for a cosy, slightly more artsy vibe, while the Odeon or Vue are ideal if you’re after a classic big-screen experience.

Cosy night in

Never underestimate the power of a cosy night in. Sometimes, a home-cooked meal, a cheesy rom-com, and each other’s company are all you really need.

You could keep things low-effort by ordering in, or lean into the romance with some baking, board games, or even matching pyjamas. At the end of the day, is there anything more romantic than quality time together?

