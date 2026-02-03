Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

30 mins ago

The Celebrity Traitors might be the most sought-after show to be on right now, but it turns out there’s one whole group of people who aren’t welcome anywhere near the Scottish castle.

Charlotte Crosby has claimed there’s a strict “no reality stars” rule in place for Celebrity Traitors, meaning she’s effectively banned from signing up, for now, at least.

The celebrity spin-off of the BBC hit was a huge success, pulling in massive audiences and somehow ending with Alan Carr winning the whole thing despite barely being able to say the word “Faithful” without laughing. With 14.9 million people tuning in, Celebrity Traitors has quickly become one of the most wanted gigs in showbiz.

But despite its popularity, Charlotte says the door is firmly closed to people like her.

The former Geordie Shore star told The Sun there’s an industry-wide rule stopping reality TV stars from being cast on the show.

“I would love to do that but you do know they’ve got a no reality rule. That is a genuine fact,” she said. “My agent is on the line and he will confirm. They take no reality stars. A lot of shows have this rule. I’m A Celebrity used to have this rule.”

Charlotte added that she thinks the rule will only last so long, though.

“It gets to the point where they’ve obviously run out of big names so they have to start delving into reality,” she explained. “So they’ll have this rule for maybe three or four series and then they might have to break the mould a bit.”

Celebrity Traitors’ first series was praised for its stacked line-up, which included the likes of Jonathan Ross and Stephen Fry, helping cement the show as a prestige booking rather than a reality free-for-all.

Series two is already on the way and set to air later this year, with names like Danny Dyer, Ruth Jones and Bob Mortimer all rumoured to be in the mix.

However, Charlotte isn’t thrilled that influencers and content creators don’t appear to be held to the same standards.

Despite the alleged “no reality star” rule, YouTuber and content creator Niko Omilana was cast in the first series, although he also became the first person to be eliminated.

“They take all of these content creators who have no idea how to make television,” Charlotte said. “For us reality stars, it’s a kick in the teeth. Let me tell you, we are the bread and butter of TV and we feel disowned.”

Still, she’s confident the tide will eventually turn back in her favour.

“But we’ll get back there. They’ll call for us because you’ll always need a good reality TV star,” she added, before making it clear she’s ready whenever that happens. “As soon as they do, I will be there with my f**king cloak.”

Charlotte is no stranger to celebrity competition shows, having previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, making her frustration with the rule all the more understandable.

And if she’s desperate to play Traitors sooner rather than later, there are other versions of the show that lean heavily into reality TV casting.

The US version is packed with familiar reality faces, including Love Island UK stars Maura Higgins and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. So if Celebrity Traitors won’t budge just yet, there’s always the American castle waiting.

The BBC have declined to comment.

Featured image credit: Canva, Shutterstock