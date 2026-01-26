From Cheryl to Danny Dyer, here’s who might be heading to the Celebrity Traitors castle next

This could be the best series ever

5 hours ago

The dust has barely settled on the action-packed finale of series four of The Traitors, but let’s be real: We’re already going through Celebrity Traitors withdrawal. 2025 gave us Alan Carr double-crossing Paloma Faith and the iconic fever dream of Celia Imrie’s flatulence, and frankly, we need more.

Luckily, a second series of the star-studded spin-off was confirmed last year. A fresh batch of famous faces are currently preparing to don the iconic cloaks, head to the Highlands, and ruin their reputations for charity.

While we won’t see the final cut until later this year, there’s plenty of industry chatter swirling around. From comedy legends to Girls Aloud royalty, here is everyone rumoured for The Celebrity Traitors season two so far.

Danny Dyer

Danny originally thought the game was too complicated, but after watching season one, he’s changed his tune.

A source told The Sun: “Danny was always top of The Celebrity Traitors wish list but had zero interest until seeing the fun and games last autumn. As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go.”

Alison Hammond

The Bake Off and This Morning queen is high on the producers’ wish list. They’re reportedly eyeing her for “comedy gold”, and Alison has already admitted she’s keen.

However, she’s insisted she wants to be a Faithful. Sure, Alison. That’s exactly what a Traitor would say.

Steve Pemberton

The Inside No. 9 genius is reportedly in talks to fill the “super-fan” slot left by Jonathan Ross.

He’s obsessed with the mechanics of the game, which usually means he’ll either be a mastermind or get murdered on night one for being too clever.

Bob Mortimer

The comedy legend was the biggest “will-they-won’t-they” of season one.

While he didn’t show up last time, executive producer Sarah Fay recently told Metro that if Bob wants in, the door is wide open. Bob has previously called it the only show of its kind he’d actually do. We need this.

Ruth Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Jones (@ruthjonesgenuine)

The Gavin & Stacey creator is reportedly “in talks” to join the line-up.

Can you imagine Nessa in the boardroom? “I’m not gonna lie to you, Claudia, I’m a Traitor.” It’s the TV moment we deserve.

Amanda Holden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda has been very vocal about wanting a spot in the castle. Speaking on her radio show, she admitted she’d love to do it but “would have to be a Faithful” because everyone would assume she’s a Traitor immediately.

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy reportedly backed out of season one at the last minute due to family commitments, but producers are allegedly “pulling out all the stops” to get the This Country star for round two.

No word yet on if her brother Charlie will join her for a sibling showdown.

Cheryl Cole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

In perhaps the biggest comeback ever, Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly being approached.

The Girls Aloud icon hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while, but sources say this could be her big return to the screen.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva, Shutterstock