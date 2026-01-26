The Tab

From Cheryl to Danny Dyer, here’s who might be heading to the Celebrity Traitors castle next

This could be the best series ever

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The dust has barely settled on the action-packed finale of series four of The Traitors, but let’s be real: We’re already going through Celebrity Traitors withdrawal. 2025 gave us Alan Carr double-crossing Paloma Faith and the iconic fever dream of Celia Imrie’s flatulence, and frankly, we need more.

Luckily, a second series of the star-studded spin-off was confirmed last year. A fresh batch of famous faces are currently preparing to don the iconic cloaks, head to the Highlands, and ruin their reputations for charity.

While we won’t see the final cut until later this year, there’s plenty of industry chatter swirling around. From comedy legends to Girls Aloud royalty, here is everyone rumoured for The Celebrity Traitors season two so far.

Danny Dyer

Danny originally thought the game was too complicated, but after watching season one, he’s changed his tune.

A source told The Sun: “Danny was always top of The Celebrity Traitors wish list but had zero interest until seeing the fun and games last autumn. As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go.”

Alison Hammond

The Bake Off and This Morning queen is high on the producers’ wish list. They’re reportedly eyeing her for “comedy gold”, and Alison has already admitted she’s keen.

However, she’s insisted she wants to be a Faithful. Sure, Alison. That’s exactly what a Traitor would say.

Steve Pemberton

The Inside No. 9 genius is reportedly in talks to fill the “super-fan” slot left by Jonathan Ross.

He’s obsessed with the mechanics of the game, which usually means he’ll either be a mastermind or get murdered on night one for being too clever.

Bob Mortimer

The comedy legend was the biggest “will-they-won’t-they” of season one.

While he didn’t show up last time, executive producer Sarah Fay recently told Metro that if Bob wants in, the door is wide open. Bob has previously called it the only show of its kind he’d actually do. We need this.

Ruth Jones

The Gavin & Stacey creator is reportedly “in talks” to join the line-up.

Can you imagine Nessa in the boardroom? “I’m not gonna lie to you, Claudia, I’m a Traitor.” It’s the TV moment we deserve.

Amanda Holden

Amanda has been very vocal about wanting a spot in the castle. Speaking on her radio show, she admitted she’d love to do it but “would have to be a Faithful” because everyone would assume she’s a Traitor immediately.

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy reportedly backed out of season one at the last minute due to family commitments, but producers are allegedly “pulling out all the stops” to get the This Country star for round two.

No word yet on if her brother Charlie will join her for a sibling showdown.

Cheryl Cole

In perhaps the biggest comeback ever, Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly being approached.

The Girls Aloud icon hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while, but sources say this could be her big return to the screen.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

