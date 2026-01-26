The Tab

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

He definitely took it to heart

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

After surviving three weeks of brutal murders and roundtables, Faithful Jack Butler fell at the final hurdle in The Traitors series four finale, and it turns out his reaction was just as dramatic as the episode itself.

The 29-year-old personal trainer has revealed that the “psychological warfare” of the castle finally boiled over when Traitor duo Rachel Duffy and his closest ally, Stephen Libby, banished him to take the cash for themselves.

BBC

’10 minutes of anger’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jack admitted that the red mist descended the moment he realised he’d been played. Things got so heated that the BBC production team actually had to intervene to de-escalate the situation.

“The first 10 minutes after it happened, I was absolutely steaming,” Jack confessed. “I was so angry and I got pulled into a room with the producers and I was calmed down a little bit.”

He explained that the intensity of the game makes it hard to distinguish reality from the show: “It’s like 10 minutes of anger and then you’re like hang on, it’s not actually life or death. Honestly, it’s such a psychological game.”

The ultimate betrayal

The sting was particularly sharp because Jack had viewed Stephen as his ride or die throughout the competition. While we were all screaming at our TVs, Jack was convinced Stephen was just as terrified of being murdered as he was.

“I think Stephen really acted fantastically,” Jack said. “We really clicked… I just thought he’s got to be a Faithful because he’s terrified just like me.”

Despite losing out on his share of the £95,750 jackpot, which Rachel and Stephen split to become the first original Traitor duo to win together, Jack didn’t let the loss ruin his personal life.

BBC

Earlier on in the show, Jack revealed he wanted the money to propose to his girlfriend, and even though he didn’t win the prize pot, he stayed true to his word. He popped the question during a trip to Santorini, and in a move of ultimate forgiveness, he’s invited the entire cast to the wedding.

Though, he did add a cheeky caveat for the winners: “Stephen and Rachel can chip in.”

Featured image credit: BBC

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

