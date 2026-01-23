The Tab

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

For ten out of 12 episodes of The Traitors season four, Jack was a total enigma. He was barely distinguishable from the mass of millennial men. Yet he made it all the way to the final. Here’s a look at what Jack’s job is beyond The Traitors, and how it’s part of his sneaky strategy. It turns out he wasn’t just bland – that was all part of his game plan.

What job does Jack from The Traitors do?

Jack Butler is 29 years old, and from Essex. His day job (prior to catching Traitors) was as a personal trainer. He’s done this for around eight years. Jack goes by The Fitness Butler (see what he did there?). He runs a range of exercise classes in Bishop’s Stortford, including boxing-themed sessions. Jack also offers individual coaching. He’s posted many, many fitness tips (and piano videos?) online.

Jack used his job for his strategy to get to the final

Jack hasn’t exactly stood out as the most exciting personality on The Traitors season four. You’re forgiven if you didn’t expect Jack to be a great strategist… because that was his whole strategy.

Before The Traitors kicked off, Jack explained: “I’m going to play on the stereotype of being the PT [personal trainer] from Essex. And I think everyone will have their preconceived ideas of what someone from Essex and what a personal trainer is about, which is fantastic, because if I live it up and ham it up a bit no one will anticipate me to be the one with all the tactics.”

Jack referenced having a whole “tactics book”, which pre-planned strategies for every scenario. Apparently he even thought of a section of “brutal tactics”.

jack the traitors uk in a mission

He was definitely helpful in the missions (Image via BBC iPlayer)

“I think the overarching theme is making people underestimate me and feel like they’ve worked me out, so that they don’t perceive me as the threat. I think in the Missions it’s in my nature to help people because of my job. I appreciate sometimes altruistic behaviour can be mistaken as a hidden agenda with Traitors, but I think it’ll be quite in keeping with my personality to look like I’m going out of my way to be the team player.”

He continued: “I want to be the person that makes the most money for the group because it’s just in my nature. My dad’s that way and I’ve been brought up to be quite competitive.

“As a PT, you’re always trying to better yourself with fitness and the gym, so it’s just within me, but I’ve got to dumb it down a little bit. I really want to be perceived as the kind of team player that’s helping others as well.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Here’s what the iconic cast of The Traitors 2026 are all doing now, after the show

the traitors rachel round table

Traitor Rachel’s throwaway remark at the round table was a huge slip-up, and I’m shuddering

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Latest

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’