Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

For ten out of 12 episodes of The Traitors season four, Jack was a total enigma. He was barely distinguishable from the mass of millennial men. Yet he made it all the way to the final. Here’s a look at what Jack’s job is beyond The Traitors, and how it’s part of his sneaky strategy. It turns out he wasn’t just bland – that was all part of his game plan.

What job does Jack from The Traitors do?

Jack Butler is 29 years old, and from Essex. His day job (prior to catching Traitors) was as a personal trainer. He’s done this for around eight years. Jack goes by The Fitness Butler (see what he did there?). He runs a range of exercise classes in Bishop’s Stortford, including boxing-themed sessions. Jack also offers individual coaching. He’s posted many, many fitness tips (and piano videos?) online.

Jack used his job for his strategy to get to the final

Jack hasn’t exactly stood out as the most exciting personality on The Traitors season four. You’re forgiven if you didn’t expect Jack to be a great strategist… because that was his whole strategy.

Before The Traitors kicked off, Jack explained: “I’m going to play on the stereotype of being the PT [personal trainer] from Essex. And I think everyone will have their preconceived ideas of what someone from Essex and what a personal trainer is about, which is fantastic, because if I live it up and ham it up a bit no one will anticipate me to be the one with all the tactics.”

Jack referenced having a whole “tactics book”, which pre-planned strategies for every scenario. Apparently he even thought of a section of “brutal tactics”.

“I think the overarching theme is making people underestimate me and feel like they’ve worked me out, so that they don’t perceive me as the threat. I think in the Missions it’s in my nature to help people because of my job. I appreciate sometimes altruistic behaviour can be mistaken as a hidden agenda with Traitors, but I think it’ll be quite in keeping with my personality to look like I’m going out of my way to be the team player.”

He continued: “I want to be the person that makes the most money for the group because it’s just in my nature. My dad’s that way and I’ve been brought up to be quite competitive.

“As a PT, you’re always trying to better yourself with fitness and the gym, so it’s just within me, but I’ve got to dumb it down a little bit. I really want to be perceived as the kind of team player that’s helping others as well.”

