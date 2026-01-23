The Tab
Traitor Rachel’s throwaway remark at the round table was a huge slip-up, and I’m shuddering

Will the Faithfuls catch this inconcsistency?

Claudia Cox

Rachel is surely one of the least daft players we’ve ever seen on The Traitors. She’s weaselled her way out of so many tricky situations. However, Rachel made a fleeting remark at the round table which may have been her biggest slip-up yet on The Traitors.

During the round table session in episode 11, Rachel was finally questioned about her bizarre showdown with Fiona. James (correctly) sussed out Rachel may have thought Fiona was too much of a loose cannon, and turned on her.

Rachel responded: “‘I caught her in that lie. And you could tell by my reaction that I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

the traitors rachel and fiona

What a weird moment to witness
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The line “I caught her in that lie” clearly is some kind of lie. It just doesn’t match up with what the Faithfuls saw.

Cast your mind back to Fiona’s dramatic downfall. Although Fiona has now claimed on chat shows that her accusations of Rachel were all part of a master plan, the players on the show won’t think of that.

Fiona didn’t lie about Rachel. Rachel told everyone (truthfully) about the conversation with Amanda – Fiona didn’t fabricate that. Fiona accused Rachel of lying about the chat, and suggested she could be a Traitor. Players present flimsy theories all the time. Fiona just went about it so bizarrely that the Faithfuls guessed she was be Traitor, and banished her. So, from the Faithfuls’ perspective, Fiona didn’t make anything up about Rachel, and Rachel didn’t catch her lying. You with me so far?

the traitors round table jack watching rachel

We all looked like this when watching that round table session
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Whichever way a Faithful looks at it, Rachel is clearly not telling the truth about some element of the Fiona saga.  Now, a Faithful could think Rachel is massively over-exaggerating her involvement so she looks like a great Traitor-hunter (which it would make way more sense for a Traitor to do). Or, if Rachel is telling the truth about Fiona, then Rachel must know more about Fiona than all the other Faithfuls do, and so be a Traitor herself. Any explanation for Rachel’s comment is really, really sus.

Rachel’s next speech was also really fishy. She continued: “I’ll not get annoyed at an awful lot in this game. But do not take away from me the fact that I caught one, because that’s one of my proudest achievements I’ve got in here. So don’t take that away from me, because that’s something that, no matter what happens in my game, I caught one…. so don’t dilute that by saying it was Traitor on Traitor, because I still got one.”

The word “still” only makes sense if Rachel is a Traitor, not a Faithful. But it’s easy to us to notice details like that when we’re sitting on our sofas at not at the round table.

Featured image credit: BBC

