Fiona reveals the brutal real reason she tried to take down Rachel on The Traitors

It was a terrible decision

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s still talking about Fiona’s shocking attempt to take her fellow Traitor Rachel down on The Traitors, and now she’s revealed the real reason she did it.

It all started when Rachel found out that Amanda was secretly a detective. Fiona tried to use this bit of information to her own advantage, making Rachel out to be a liar in front of everyone to try and get her banished. However, it completely backfired, making people suspicious of her instead, and she ended up being voted out.

Throwing Rachel under the bus was a shocking move, but Fiona had her savage reasons. Speaking on Kiss Radio, the Secret Traitor revealed she wanted to do things her own way. Basically, she didn’t want to play the game as a team of Traitors, she wanted to get them out and win on her own. Brutal!

“It was a strategy that spectacularly backfired. I didn’t want to be somebody’s pawn. I wanted to go out on my own terms and do it my way,” she said.

@playkissuk

“Are you fibbing?” 🤥 Fiona joins @jordanlee.uk to chat about her gameplan as the secret traitor and her iconic confrontation with Rachel #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk #traitors

♬ original sound – KISS

Fiona explained that she was 90 per cent sure Rachel was telling the truth about Amanda, and the other 10 per cent was telling her to “throw a grenade”. AKA throw Rachel under the bus.

“So when Rachel came and told everybody about what Amanda had said, I thought, I believe I’m 90%, but she’s gonna throw me into the bus. So I think what I’ll do, I’ll go and ask her to have a one-to-one with me. That was a power move,” she added.

“I asked directly, are you fibbing to me? And Rachel went into the kitchen and said that this is what Fiona has just said. I thought it would remain a private conversation, but I couldn’t backtrack from that then, So I had to say, well, actually, yes, I did say that. Yeah. I think now you are a Traitor.”

In another interview on This Morning, Fiona said she’s always done things “her way” and wanted to take the opportunity to raise suspicion of Rachel. Presumably, she’d then move on to Stephen and be the only Traitor left in the game.

“Her [Rachel] and Stephen had had an opportunity to build an alliance. And I was going in and I wasn’t sure about what they thought of the decisions I previously made. So I was going in to an already formed relationship, which could be a thorn in their side,” Fiona said.

@thismorning

Fiona explains why she threw fellow Traitor Rachel under the bus in last week’s explosive episode! #TheTraitors

♬ original sound – This Morning – This Morning

It turns out, trying to get her fellow Traitors banished was the worst thing she could have done. She should have just played as a team.

BBC

