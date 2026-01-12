Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

2 hours ago

Uh, the former contestant (and all-round icon) Linda appears to have spoiled a huge part of the next The Traitors episode. This is juicy stuff.

In case you’re new to the fandom – Linda Rands was a very bad (and very entertaining) Traitor in season three. She gave herself away by crying too dramatically, and by turning around when Claudia Winkleman said “Traitors”. It looks like she might have given away a big spoiler from this year, too.

Linda spilled on her socials that she will be a guest on The Traitors: Uncloaked following episode eight on Thursday. (Rootling through the BBC’s website confirms this). So, Linda will have already seen the next few episodes of the show. She knows more than us mortals.

In a video about the most recent The Traitors episode, Linda discussed how Harriet was coming for Rachel. She referenced the questions which Harriet was permitted to ask the Traitors. Now, us mortals haven’t seen exactly what Harriet asks yet. Friday’s episode ended on a huge cliffhanger about what Harriet’s strategy will be. Linda will have already watched this, though.

Screenshots show a TikTok user commenting: “What questions did Harriet ask? I thought we hadn’t seen Harriet’s yet?!”

Linda appears to have replied: “I cannot remember, but it was about her belief that Rachel’s a Traitor, and she was going to get her, which made Rachel really nervous.”

This makes it seem as if Harriet won’t be “playing dumb” when she asks The Traitors questions. If so, she’d be changing up her strategy of staying friendly with Rachel. If Harriet makes it known she suspects Rachel, will other people turn on her? Or will The Traitors quickly off Harriet?

Now, these exact TikTok comments aren’t on Linda’s page now – which could be an indication somebody spotted a slip-up and the video was taken down.

Even the fact that Linda will be on The Traitors: Uncloaked on Thursday could be a clue about the next few episodes. The guests are usually chosen for this show because they have particular insight into the relevant episode. So far this season, former Traitors have been guests when a Traitors has been banished. Does this mean Stephen or even Rachel could be a goner on Thursday? I can’t believe we have to wait a few more days to find out.

