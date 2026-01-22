The Tab

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

She kept that quiet

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

While she’s played a solid game of The Traitors since day one, Faithful Jade has found herself in the firing line more than once. Even retired detective Amanda had been gunning for her at the round table, but Jade has managed to survive every banishment so far.

However, away from the the castle, we’ve started to learn more about the PhD student’s life, and it’s a wild mix of heartbreaking tragedy and serious family wealth.

A devastating family history

In a recent episode, the remaining players opened up about what they would do with the prize money. Jade’s reasoning was deeply personal, as she revealed the tragic loss of her mother and sister.

“I would like to buy my own home,” she told her fellow contestants. “My parents got divorced when I was seven. My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid, and then in 2018, they were both found dead.”

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Jade’s mother, Maggie Fung, and her seven-year-old half-sister died in a murder-suicide in the Tai Kok Tsui district of Kowloon in August 2018.

Her Dad’s high-stakes career at HSBC

While Jade is competing for a share of the £120k jackpot, it turns out her father, Stuart Scott, is no stranger to much larger sums of money. Stuart is the former head of currency trading at HSBC, and his career has been anything but quiet.

Back in 2016, Stuart was involved in a massive legal battle. He and a colleague were accused by US authorities of using inside information to “front-run” a $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) currency deal to make a profit for the bank.

The legal drama lasted years, but after a “last-ditch” battle to block his extradition to the US, American prosecutors eventually dropped the case in August 2023, clearing him of all charges.

Just how rich is he?

To say Jade’s Dad is “well-off” would be a massive understatement. While his exact net worth isn’t public, senior investment bankers in his former bracket are famously minted.

In 2024, material risk takers at HSBC, a category that includes senior heads of trading like Stuart, earned an average total compensation of around £1.1 million per year.

With a background in top-tier global finance, it’s clear that even if Jade doesn’t walk away with the The Traitors’ prize pot this week, she comes from a world of serious high-rollers.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

