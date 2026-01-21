The Tab

There’s an emotional hidden meaning behind this T-shirt James wore on The Traitors

It was a tribute to someone

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

From Stephen’s wild jumpsuit to Jade’s vibey cardigans, everyone’s obsessed with the clothes people are wearing on The Traitors this series, and one of James’ T-shirts has a heartbreaking hidden meaning.

James has made it to the final week of the reality TV show, impressively escaping murder and banishment, and nobody has even remotely raised suspicions about him.

During one of the Round Tables, James wore a grey T-shirt with white guitars on it, from a brand called Invisible Friend. He paired it with a yellow, blue and pink checked shirt on top. After the episode aired, the Faithful adorably revealed that the T-shirt belonged to one of his friends who passed away, and he wanted to wear it to pay tribute to her.

He wrote on Instagram: “For those of you who know me and my family… This T-shirt was given to me by a truly incredible human being, who was taken from us far, far too soon. As truly heartbreaking as it is that she never got to share this bonkers adventure which she’d have bloody loved, I was glad to carry a little piece of her along with me for the ride.”

It comes after police detective Amanda revealed that Reece reminded her of her late brother, which is why they got on so well in the castle. Some people even speculated they were related.

“I was sadly up against Reece who reminded me of my brother who sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 32. He just looked like him, so it made it more difficult because I had a really good friendship with him. He was like a little brother,” she said on Uncloaked.

“I’ve got a big family and we’ve been through a lot. Since my dad passed away a couple of years ago, my mum’s on her own and I live so far away. My sisters are amazing, caring for her and always being there.”

Jade devastatingly opened up about her family tragedy during the show too, revealing that her mum and sister died in a murder suicide after moving back to Hong Kong.

