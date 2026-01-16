Wait, Jessie and James may have just outed themselves as a secret pair on The Traitors

4 hours ago

Move over Ross and Ellie, there’s a new secret duo in The Traitors’ castle: Jessie and James.

While last night’s episode left us on yet another cliffhanger thanks to the Traitors, it’s two Faithfuls who are currently under the microscope. People are convinced that Jessie and James (affectionately dubbed ‘Team Rocket’ by X) are hiding a major secret relationship.

The theory reached a high point during Thursday’s episode when James seemed to have a massive slip of the tongue. During a cosy one-on-one chat, James was seen reassuring Jessie, saying: “It’s not me I promise you, and I don’t mind you having doubts.”

Discussing their survival after the Traitors murdered Adam, James told Jessie: “Our game rests on this moment, do you know what I mean?”

Naturally, Twitter lost its mind. “James and Jessie talk an awful lot about ‘us’ and ‘our,'” one person noted. “They know each other, I’m sure of it.”

The evidence is mounting

This isn’t just a one-off comment, though. Jessie jumped straight into James’ arms during last night’s episode, which seems a little too cosy. Also, when James came under fire for his shield-stealing antics, Jessie was his fiercest protector, telling the group: “If he was a Traitor, he wouldn’t be desperate to get one.”

Jessie called him her “best mate” in the show, but we all know that in the Traitors’ castle, “best mate” could well be code for “I’ve known this person since 2015”.

The ‘Uncloaked’ scroll scandal

Adding fuel to the fire is the mystery of the “second scroll” on Uncloaked. People noticed that while banished contestants read one scroll to reveal the Traitors, a second unopened scroll often sits on the table.

While The Sun recently reported that this scroll is simply used to reveal the relationships we already know about, like mother-daughter duo Judy and Roxy or couple Ross and Ellie, we aren’t buying it. The theory is that the scroll is waiting for one final, bombshell reveal.

With Jessie and James constantly refering to their strategy as a joint venture, it feels like only a matter of time before the “Team Rocket” secret is out of the bag.

