Wait, Jessie and James may have just outed themselves as a secret pair on The Traitors

It seems like a big slip-up

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Move over Ross and Ellie, there’s a new secret duo in The Traitors’ castle: Jessie and James.

While last night’s episode left us on yet another cliffhanger thanks to the Traitors, it’s two Faithfuls who are currently under the microscope. People are convinced that Jessie and James (affectionately dubbed ‘Team Rocket’ by X) are hiding a major secret relationship.

BBC

The theory reached a high point during Thursday’s episode when James seemed to have a massive slip of the tongue. During a cosy one-on-one chat, James was seen reassuring Jessie, saying: “It’s not me I promise you, and I don’t mind you having doubts.”

Discussing their survival after the Traitors murdered Adam, James told Jessie: “Our game rests on this moment, do you know what I mean?”

Naturally, Twitter lost its mind. “James and Jessie talk an awful lot about ‘us’ and ‘our,'” one person noted. “They know each other, I’m sure of it.”

BBC

The evidence is mounting

This isn’t just a one-off comment, though. Jessie jumped straight into James’ arms during last night’s episode, which seems a little too cosy. Also, when James came under fire for his shield-stealing antics, Jessie was his fiercest protector, telling the group: “If he was a Traitor, he wouldn’t be desperate to get one.”

Jessie called him her “best mate” in the show, but we all know that in the Traitors’ castle, “best mate” could well be code for “I’ve known this person since 2015”.

BBC

The ‘Uncloaked’ scroll scandal

Adding fuel to the fire is the mystery of the “second scroll” on Uncloaked. People noticed that while banished contestants read one scroll to reveal the Traitors, a second unopened scroll often sits on the table.

While The Sun recently reported that this scroll is simply used to reveal the relationships we already know about, like mother-daughter duo Judy and Roxy or couple Ross and Ellie, we aren’t buying it. The theory is that the scroll is waiting for one final, bombshell reveal.

With Jessie and James constantly refering to their strategy as a joint venture, it feels like only a matter of time before the “Team Rocket” secret is out of the bag.

Featured image credit: BBC

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

Exactly what props they used while filming the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

There are three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

