The Tab

Ellie from The Traitors has a secret job that’s helped her stay in the game so long

Now it all makes sense

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Ellie Buckley has somehow made it this far in The Traitors, despite being super quiet, not really giving much at the Round Table and losing her other half Ross really early on, and it’s definitely down to her secret job. Just like Rachel, she’s hiding her career from the others, which has given her the skillset to get this far in the game.

The 33-year-old from London is actually a psychologist. Nobody else knows, but she literally goes into people’s minds for a living. From the ability to confidently speak to people and have difficult conversations to being great at critical thinking and problem solving, she literally has so many skills that are useful for The Traitors.

“I think I might be the first psychologist on the show, so I’m hoping I can bring that psychological perspective. I’m going to be analysing what other contestants are doing and trying to think through what their motivations are for behaving in certain ways,” she said before going on the show.

Credit: BBC

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to use all my psychological techniques to play the game as well as possible, whether I’m a Traitor or a Faithful, whether that’s building up relationships with people, or deceiving people and concealing how I really feel.”

We haven’t exactly seen Ellie use her psychologist skills to catch a Traitor yet. She’s never the one to start a theory or strongly voice her opinions, but it’s obviously working. Staying silent and analysing people from the background seems to be really working in her favour. Fiona and Harriet went all guns blazing, and look what happened to them.

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Speaking about why she wanted to do The Traitors, Ellie added: “I think it [the game] is so psychologically interesting. I’ve watched it, and I love analysing what everyone’s doing and thinking through why they’re convinced that they know something, when to the viewer, they’re quite clearly wrong. I had to get involved, I had to understand it and get in there and play the game.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Harriet’s super posh life outside The Traitors, and all the juicy books she’s written

Latest

Wait, Jessie and James may have just outed themselves as a secret pair on The Traitors

Hebe Hancock

It seems like a big slip-up

Donald Trump

Meow! Nobel Peace Prize claps back at winner who’s given her award to chaos incarnate

Kieran Galpin

Was Darth Vader not available?

Ellie from The Traitors has a secret job that’s helped her stay in the game so long

Ellissa Bain

Now it all makes sense

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Wait, Jessie and James may have just outed themselves as a secret pair on The Traitors

Hebe Hancock

It seems like a big slip-up

Donald Trump

Meow! Nobel Peace Prize claps back at winner who’s given her award to chaos incarnate

Kieran Galpin

Was Darth Vader not available?

Ellie from The Traitors has a secret job that’s helped her stay in the game so long

Ellissa Bain

Now it all makes sense

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials