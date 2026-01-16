Ellie from The Traitors has a secret job that’s helped her stay in the game so long

30 mins ago

Ellie Buckley has somehow made it this far in The Traitors, despite being super quiet, not really giving much at the Round Table and losing her other half Ross really early on, and it’s definitely down to her secret job. Just like Rachel, she’s hiding her career from the others, which has given her the skillset to get this far in the game.

The 33-year-old from London is actually a psychologist. Nobody else knows, but she literally goes into people’s minds for a living. From the ability to confidently speak to people and have difficult conversations to being great at critical thinking and problem solving, she literally has so many skills that are useful for The Traitors.

“I think I might be the first psychologist on the show, so I’m hoping I can bring that psychological perspective. I’m going to be analysing what other contestants are doing and trying to think through what their motivations are for behaving in certain ways,” she said before going on the show.

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to use all my psychological techniques to play the game as well as possible, whether I’m a Traitor or a Faithful, whether that’s building up relationships with people, or deceiving people and concealing how I really feel.”

We haven’t exactly seen Ellie use her psychologist skills to catch a Traitor yet. She’s never the one to start a theory or strongly voice her opinions, but it’s obviously working. Staying silent and analysing people from the background seems to be really working in her favour. Fiona and Harriet went all guns blazing, and look what happened to them.

Speaking about why she wanted to do The Traitors, Ellie added: “I think it [the game] is so psychologically interesting. I’ve watched it, and I love analysing what everyone’s doing and thinking through why they’re convinced that they know something, when to the viewer, they’re quite clearly wrong. I had to get involved, I had to understand it and get in there and play the game.”

Featured image credit: BBC