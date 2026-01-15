The Tab

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

I just found out how rich Harriet from The Traitors is, and honestly, wow. She obviously gives off a very well-off vibe with her cute scarves (apparently, one of them is Hermes) and very posh voice. But she’s literally loaded, and her net worth proves it.

Harriet is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million. Yes, £15 million! I knew she was rich, but not that rich. That’s a joint net worth with her husband, Nathaniel Tyce, a big trader in the city. Apparently, he earns £3.5 million per year working for the Japanese bank Nomura, where he is the head of global markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Fancy!

He’s worked there since 2023, but before that he worked at Barclays for more than 20 years in some really high-up positions including Global Co-Head of Macro Trading and Head of Macro Trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It’s all very corporate.

As for Harriet, she used to have a top job as a criminal barrister. In the UK, they earn an average of £80k, but it can be a lot higher. She did that for 10 years before becoming a crime writer, and her bestseller Blood Orange has sold over half a million copies.

If you needed any more proof of how rich she is, her dad is literally a LORD who was in the House of Lords for years, and she lives in a swanky townhouse in Highbury, North London, which will set you back £2 million MINIMUM. No more needs to be said.

Harriet definitely didn’t need the Traitors prize money, but she did say she’d donate the whole lot to a breast cancer charity if she won.  Sadly, she didn’t. I was rooting for her to win, but the way she suddenly tried to take down Rachel was way too much. She should’ve continued the “keep quiet” tactic that was working so well.

