Harriet from The Traitors has a really famous dad, and it explains a lot about her

That’s why she’s so posh

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone can’t stop talking about how posh Harriet on The Traitors is after her unexpected, explosive takedown of Rachel last night, and she actually has a famous dad. Now everything makes sense.

After speaking to the Traitors face-to-face, the Harriet dropped the huge bombshell that she had been lying about her job and used to be a barrister, which left everyone speechless. It turns out, she’s not the only legal one in her family.

The 52-year-old’s dad is William Austin Nimmo Smith, aka Lord Nimmo Smith, a judge who used to sit in the House of Lords. He was inducted by John Major and was in office from 1996 to 2009. The Lord is 83 years old and retired now, but had a pretty impressive and high-profile career, working as a Senator of the College of Justice in Scotland and a judge in the Supreme Courts of Scotland.

Nimmo Smith was literally educated at Eton College, the most prestigious school in the UK, where the royals go. Plus, he went there on the King’s Scholar, a scholarship established by the British monarch. Yeah, he’s posh. He went on to study Classics at Oxford University and did another law degree at the University of Edinburgh.

Harriet’s mum Jennifer Main is an academic and classicist too, so both of her parents are really upper-class. It explains why Harriet is so posh. She went to Oxford as well, obviously, and trained to be a criminal barrister. Now, she writes crime novels instead. They’re clearly a very well-off family, and Harriet’s minted.

Her attempt to take down Rachel didn’t end up paying off, because Harriet was tragically banished at the Round Table. She literally asked everyone to vote for her though, sacrificing herself to make everyone else suspicious of the Traitor. Rachel is playing an amazing game, and it didn’t seem to rock her.

