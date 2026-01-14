The Tab
We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

Claudia Cox

Usually, The Traitors viewers spend most of each episode Googling how expensive all Claudia Winkleman’s vibey outfits are. However, in season four, plenty of the players are giving her a run for her money. The Traitors contestant Harriet Tyce’s clothes are way spennier than you might guess – including her polyester green jacket.

Many of Harriet’s fits have been pretty understated (or at least, understated compared to Jade’s viral cardigan). However, she brought some pretty pricey clothes with her to Scotland.

Harriet appears to have rocked up to The Traitors castle in the bright green version of Essentiel Antwerp‘s “Hecks Oversized Jacket”. The item is entirely made from polyester, and is too delicate to go through a washing machine.

(Image via BBC iPlayer)

It costs a whopping £340.00. But hey, you’d qualify for free delivery!

Harriet seems to have been shopping from the same site as Claudia Winkleman. In the fourth episode, she rocked up to breakfast in their black herringbone double-breasted blazer (which costs £340.00) and matching black herringbone flared pants (which cost £190.00).

Claudia Winkleman’s stylist told the Guardian she picked this fit because it has “chicness” and is “a very modern take on the flare”. If you liked the look of this fit, I’m afraid it’s now sold out. Sozzles.

Harriet isn’t the only The Traitors player who has been wearing fancy clothing. Jade went viral for matching her eyeshadow to a colourful wool cardigan (which tragically costs £420.00).

Image credit: BBC

