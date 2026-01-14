The Tab
Woah, the Traitors face a huge fine if they spill their identity to the Faithfuls

Fiona feared she would lose her house?!

The lucky people chosen to be Traitors must get so tempted to just tell Faithfuls their identity. But The Traitors cast would face a huge fine if they spoiled this part of the show.

Participants on The Traitors all have to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) promising to keep events secret during filming, and until the show has aired. The actual Traitors have to be extra careful not to give anything away. Breaching an NDA can lead to huge financial penalties.

The freshly-banished Fiona shared she had to be especially careful not to leak that she was the Secret Traitor. She said on This Morning: “I told my husband and my son, but they had no inkling about the red cloak.

She continued: “You sign an NDA and there was no way I was going to lose my home through blabbing. So, I trusted no-one!”

Fiona and Rachel came soooo close to giving away they were Traitors

Fiona and Rachel came soooo close to giving away they were Traitors
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The producers make the Traitors sign even more complex paperwork than the Faithfuls. Mike Cotton is an executive producer for the regular UK The Traitors, the celeb version, and the US version. He explained to Variety that the producers have measures in place to deter Traitors from spilling the beans to other contestants off-screen. “They sign a lot of paperwork, and the Traitors sign their own oath and agreement with us. There’s lots of things like that, but there was never a moment that we heard when anyone revealed their identity and honestly, it wouldn’t make any sense.”

We don’t know what the precise fine would be for a contestant who spoiled The Traitors. However, we have a rough idea. It sounds like Fiona wasn’t entirely joking about losing her house.

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

Massive respect to anyone who goes on The Traitors and resists the urge to brag about it at the pub for half a year
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The iconic (and very unlucky) season two contestant Jaz detailed to The Sun how he prepped to film the show. He said: “You have to get a ton of stuff prepared [for] how you’re going to deliver this information to various family members to keep this a secret, because you’re under an NDA, and they will sue you for hundreds of thousands of pounds of TV damages if this gets leaked.”

Yup, you read that correctly. “Hundreds of thousands of pounds”.

Signing NDAs is pretty standard for high-profile reality TV shows. The contracts of the Married At First Sight UK cast include that they can be fined £20,000 if they spoil the outcomes of the show. The Love Is Blind cast have to sign complicated NDAs about leaking events. Any Love Is Blind participants who get married aren’t allowed to file for divorce until the whole show has aired, or 11 months have passed.

