Even more The Traitors contestants people think are secretly related, with evidence

We’re almost three weeks into The Traitors now, and people are *still* convinced the contestants are all secretly related. Ever since the start, a theory has been spreading around the internet that every contestant is linked to at least one other person in some way, and it was sparked by that now-famous family tree painting.

Some of the biggest theories being thrown around are Hugo and Harriet (siblings), Jessie and Jack (dating), Amanda and Reece (mum and son) and Rachel and Matthew (siblings). But here are even more contestants people are convinced are secretly related, because the theories aren’t stopping anytime soon.

Fiona and Reece

There’s a huge theory circling the internet that Fiona is Reece’s mum. It links back to the jail cell challenge, when she chose to try and save him, then sabotaged him by not collecting any skulls to stack. Why would she sabotage her own son? Well, people think it was a strategic move because as a Traitor, she knew he’d be safe. After the challenge, he then said: “I literally worship her like she is my mum.” Um, what?! Fiona has mentioned having a son, but never named him. Maybe this is why.

Wait, *is* Fiona Reece’s Mum? Surely they wouldn’t be that blatant pre-reveal.#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/HEPpB3Sgjx — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) January 7, 2026

Stephen and Matthew

These two aren’t a couple, because Stephen is happily dating actor and artist Daniel Quirke. But people are convinced they are linked in some way. Good friends, perhaps? Matthew said if he wins, he’ll spend the money on a home in the Highlands as he “spends a lot of time there”. He also founded a hiking club for queer people there called “weegayhikeclub”. And who else lives in the Highlands? Stephen! He also loves the outdoors. A coincidence? I don’t think so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

Stephen and Jack

In one of the challenges, people spotted Jack putting his hand on Stephen’s shoulder, and it’s stuck in everyone’s minds. You wouldn’t do that to someone you’d just met, right? Maybe these two are friends on the outside too. Some people also think Jack and Adam are brothers, although the only link is that they’re from Essex. People will really run with anything.

Maz and Faraaz

This one doesn’t have much to go off apart from that they look quite alike, but it’s still pretty convincing. People think Faraaz is Maz’s dad or uncle because they have the exact same facial expressions. When Maz was murdered face-to-face, Faraaz seemed particularly affected, and they both have similar, chill personalities. It’s giving *you can copy my homework but change it a bit*.

Is it just me or do Faraaz and Maz have an IDENTICAL side profile?! Father and Son?! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/jx20VzqyKN — Mart Tweedy (@MartTweedy) January 3, 2026

Harriet and Reece

In one of the episodes, Reece got really upset, and people picked up on the moment Harriet suspiciously said to him: “I’ve never seen you cry like that before.” They’d only known each other a few days, so why would they? They have to be related in some way. Maybe aunt and nephew? I totally see it.

There’s only one issue. Ellie and Ross’ relationship, and Judy and Roxy being mum and daughter, were both revealed when one of them was either banished or murdered. We haven’t had any more reveals since then, so does that mean the family tree theory is fake after all? Or are they just keeping it quiet now people have caught on? I really hope it’s true.

