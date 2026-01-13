The Tab

The calculated hidden meanings behind the clothes they’re wearing on The Traitors

It’s all a mind game

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Rachel’s Minion outfit and Jade’s bright cardigan have both caught everyone’s attention on The Traitors, but did you realise the contestants are actually spreading secret messages with their clothes? A stylist has spoken out about the hidden meanings, and it makes so much sense.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lisa Talbot explained that everyone’s clothing choice is spreading a message. Some people wear neutrals to blend in, while others wear bright to stand out, and it’s all part of the “psychological play” of the TV show. It is all about mind games after all.

“Whether consciously or not, each contestant is telling a story through what they wear. Shaping how others perceive them long before a single word is spoken,” she said.  “In a game built on perception, trust and misdirection, clothing becomes another strategic tool. Some players dress to blend in, others to stand out, and a few clearly use style to control the narrative around them.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the contestants’ style choices, and their hidden meanings.

Jade

Jade “experiments with colour, playful combinations and younger, more fashion-forward pieces. It’s an interesting contrast: someone who doesn’t dominate conversations, yet isn’t afraid to express herself visually,” Talbot said. “This kind of dressing can subtly shift attention away from behaviour and onto appearance, a clever distraction in a game like this.”

This contrast of wearing bright colours but being quiet in the game makes her “hard to read,” which could be working to her advantage.

Stephen

Stephen is “well constructed and curated in his look,” clothing expert Rochelle White told the Daily Mail. He always looks put together, wearing cropped jackets, high-waisted trousers and knits, which gives off an “intelligent” vibe.

“I feel he wants to come across as emotionally intelligent, well put together, self-aware and aesthetically cool,” she said. “He maybe uses it to be seen as authoritative.” However, he chooses not to go too smart and wear a suit, to appear more “accessible” and less “intimidating”.

Jessie

Like Jade, Jessie also loves to go bold, which means she stands out and wants to be remembered. This could be a good or a bad thing. The expert warned that she could come across as someone who “loves the attention” if she’s not careful.

“In the environment they’re in, it could work either way,” White added. “She is distinctive because of her bold fashion choices, could this lead to her being blamed or targeted?”

Rachel

According to Talbot, the way Rachel dresses “creates an approachable, friendly image, which can be incredibly powerful in a trust-based environment”.

Her wardrobe choices suggest “warmth and openness,” which is clearly working in her favour as she’s liked by everyone in the castle and nobody suspects her.

Harriet

Harriet’s style consists of lots of timeless pieces and thoughtful accessories, like scarves, which “feels intentional but not flashy, suggesting intelligence, authority and confidence in her own skin”.

The expert continued: “She dresses like someone who knows exactly who she is, and doesn’t feel the need to prove it loudly.” That sums her up perfectly.

